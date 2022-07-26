São Paulo announces the hiring of Galoppo | Sao Paulo

São Paulo announced on Tuesday the signing of Argentine midfielder Giuliano Galoppo. The 23-year-old player belonged to Banfield, Argentina, and signed a five-year contract with Tricolor.

The club regularized the player this Tuesday. The midfielder had his name published in the CBF’s BID (Daily Informative Bulletin) and is released to defend Tricolor in the Copa do Brasil.

Galoppo played in the Copa Sudamericana for Banfield, but as the Argentine team was eliminated in the group stage, the midfielder can be entered by São Paulo in the quarterfinals. Tricolor faces Ceará.

Watch the video of São Paulo to announce Giuliano Galoppo

The negotiation values ​​were not disclosed, but the ge report found that it could reach up to 6 million dollars (R$ 32.6 million at the daily exchange rate).

Giuliano Galoppo is considered a promising youngster from Argentina. In 2022, he scored eight goals in 27 games. Last year, there were 13 goals in 48 games.

1 of 2 Galoppo wears the São Paulo shirt — Photo: Reproduction Galoppo wears the São Paulo shirt — Photo: Reproduction

The signing of the player meets one of the needs of Rogério Ceni, who lost Gabriel Sara to Norwich, from England, last week.

– He is an interesting player, a midfielder, a (number) 8/5/10, a versatile player as we have some in the squad – said Ceni about Galoppo, ten days ago, after the draw with Fluminense.

Watch some goals from Argentine midfielder Giuliano Galoppo of Banfield

In addition to the midfielder, the coach dreams of the arrival of a defender and another striker. The winger Marcos Guilherme was hired this window and has already made his debut in the Brazilian.

However, Ceni may not receive any more players. This is because the board believes that punctual hires were made in the window at the beginning of the year. With Galoppo, São Paulo reached nine reinforcements in 2022: Jandrei, Rafinha, Andrés Colorado, André Anderson, Patrick, Nikão, Alisson, Marcos Guilherme and Galoppo.

In addition to them, Tricolor agreed on the definitive purchase of Calleri until the end of 2025. The renewal with Arboleda is also celebrated by the club, as well as the extension of the bond of Rogério Ceni and his coaching staff.

