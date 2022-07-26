Scam uses fake Vivo ticket to steal bank details

Did you receive a ticket from Vivo by email? Caution. Scammers are impersonating the operator to spread a malicious program (malware) capable of stealing victims’ bank details.

According to the digital security company Eset, it is about the dissemination of variants of the Grandoeiro trojan, a threat focused on users in Brazil.

how the scam works

According to the company, the seriousness of the scam is given, as it combines the phishing strategy (action of inducing people without them realizing it) with the propagation of malicious files.

Criminals send an email with a fake Vivo invoice attached. The goal, however, is not to get victims to pay the scammers.

Screen print highlights emails from scammers impersonating Vivo Image: Welivesecurity

The second stage of the crime is to make the person install a malicious program on the computer/mobile phone without realizing it.

Inside email is a notice that the invoice will be due on the same day. The idea of ​​urgency used in the message induces users to click on a button to access the boleto.

Fake button redirects users to external website, which is not the official website of the company Image: Welivesecurity