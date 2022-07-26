Scientists Discover Fossil of ‘World’s Oldest Predator’

Admin 23 mins ago

  • Jonathan Amos
  • BBC science reporter

Auroralumina attenboroughii

Credit, Simon Harris/Rhian Kendall/BGS/UKRI

photo caption,

Illustration shows what Auroralumina attenboroughii may have looked like 560 million years ago

A fossil of the oldest known predator has been identified by UK scientists.

The 560-million-year-old specimen, found in Leicestershire’s Charnwood Forest, is likely a precursor to cnidarians — the group of animals that today includes jellyfish.

The researchers named Auroralumina attenboroughii to the fossil. It is a tribute to naturalist David Attenborough, the BBC’s historic presenter.

The first part of the name is a reference to a Latin expression meaning “dawn lantern”.

