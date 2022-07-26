Scientists discover gene associated with muscle strength gain during physical activity – News









A group of scientists from the University of Melbourne, Australia, discovered a gene that is responsible for the muscle strength we gain when doing physical activities. The finding paves the way for the development of potential drugs that could mimic some of the benefits of exercise.

The article, published this Monday (25) in the scientific journal Cell Metabolism, shows that animals without the C18ORF25 gene have poor performance when exercising and weaker muscles.

The opposite occurs with those who have this gene, who become more resistant and stronger, but not necessarily bigger.

Study coordinator Benjamin Parker points out in a statement that “identifying this gene could affect how we manage healthy aging.”

“Promoting optimal muscle function is one of the best predictors of overall health.”

The team, which had the collaboration of professors Erik Richter and Bente Kiens, from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, also evaluated the molecular similarities and differences of different types of exercise. They used human muscle biopsies to check for changes in the cells.

Parker explains how the findings can translate into benefits in the future.

“We know that exercise can prevent and treat chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease and many types of cancer. Now, we hope that by better understanding how different types of exercise bring about these health-promoting effects at the molecular level, the scientific community can work to make new and improved treatment options available.”



