‘Secret Invasion’: Christopher McDonald says reshoots will improve the series

Christopher McDonalda veteran actor who will make his debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe in the new series of Disney+‘Secret Invasion‘, he said that the reshoots that the marvel studios has done will only improve the series in question.

The actor revealed that Marvel brought in a new writer who is expanding the series and going much deeper than before: “I have to tell you, he ticked off so many wishes on my wish list. First of all, working in the Marvel Universe and working with great actors is so wonderful. What I can say about my character is that he can jump in and out of any storyline in the Marvel Universe.”.

After counting the excitement of joining the MCUthe actor also commented on the experience of working on the set, and talked a little about the reshoots that are being done.

“Director Ali Selim is fantastic, and it’s a delight to play this storyline because it’s so, so good. In fact, we’re heading back to London on Tuesday to do additional scenes. They’re doing remakes in a way that’s making the story better. Apparently, there’s a new writer there. He expanded, and the series is going much deeper than before.”concluded Mc Donald’s.

The cast of ‘Secret Invasion‘ will also feature the return of Ben Mendelsohn (Stalks) and Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), in addition to introducing Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Carmen Egame, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott.

The production should be inspired by the comics of the same name, which show Fury (Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn), the leader of the Skrulls, during an alien invasion of Earth.

Enjoy watching:

‘Secret Invasion‘ will arrive on Disney+ in Spring 2023.

Don’t forget to watch: