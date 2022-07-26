See the balance of the 1st round of the Brasileirão

The first round of the Brazilian Championship has come to an end. The stage was closed after Coritiba and Cuiabá played the last game of the 19th round of the tournament.

Palmeiras ends up leading with 39 points, four more than Corinthians and five ahead of Fluminense, who come right after. At the opposite end of the table is Fortaleza, with just 15 added.

The best defense of the Brasileirão so far is that of Palmeiras, with 13 goals conceded. The worst is with Juventude, which was leaked 32 times. In attack, Abel Ferreira’s men lead the best with 31 goals, unlike América-MG, which scored only 13 times.

See the balance of the first round of the Brasileirão

Top scorers

The top scorer in the first round was Fluminense’s Germán Cano, with 12 goals. Then come Pedro Raúl, from Goiás, and Calleri, from São Paulo, both with ten. In third place is Bissoli, from Avaí, who scored eight times.

seven goals:

Erison (Botafogo)

Gustavo Gomez (Palmeiras)

Hulk (Atlético-MG)

Luciano (Sao Paulo)

Marcos Leonardo (Santos)

Mendoza (Ceará)

Terans (Athletico-PR)

Ron (Palms)

Positive highlights and G8

Athletico-PR, Flamengo and Internacional fight directly for positions. The first has 31 points, while the other two have one less.

Hurricane, fifth place, comes in a big crescent with Felipão, who took over the team in May of this year. The coach has already said that the club is not fighting for the title, but it is necessary to call attention to the potential of the squad in the hands of the experienced coach. The gap to the lead is eight points, which seems like a lot, but if Palmeiras stumble twice, a combination of results could change the table’s scenario.

In sixth, is Flamengo, boosted by the performance of striker Pedro. Coach Dorival Júnior found space for the player to pair with Gabigol and has been very successful. After a period of ups and downs after Paulo Sousa’s dismissal, Rubro-Negro needs to take the lead in the victories. The club drew just three times and saw their points go away with seven defeats.

Internacional appears in seventh. The team even occupied the G4, but did not measure forces with the competition and dropped a few positions. Mano Menezes’ team has the same 30 points as Flamengo, but is overtaken by the number of victories (9 x 7).

Finally, who completes the G8 is Red Bull Bragantino, a club that does not experience the best moments. The recent irregularity of coach Maurício Barbieri has been much contested. So far, there are 47.4% of success, a figure lower than last season, when the first round ended with 56%.

Dinizismo on the rise, Cuca back and Santos fickle

Fluminense is on the upswing with coach Fernando Diniz and it’s been eight games unbeaten. On the side of Atlético-MG, the campaign is also considered solid, despite the lost points. Now, the team is undergoing reforms after firing Turco Mohamed and Cuca is back.

Santos is still looking to live better days in the season. With eliminations in the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, what remains is to get a good position in the table thinking about next year, since a possible Brazilian title is practically ruled out. The team occupies the ninth place, with 26 points and just over 45% of success.

almost identical Z4

Juventude and Fortaleza have been finding it difficult to leave the relegation zone. The team from Rio Grande do Sul came out of the fast of eight games without victories and won the triumph in the 19th round. Leão, after the recent victory over Atlético-GO, has already been blank for two games.

In the confrontation that marked the end of the first round of the Brazilian Championship, played on Monday night, Coritiba beat Cuiabá 1-0 and left the relegation zone, leaving the opponent in Z4.

