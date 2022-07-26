See which are the most fun movies to enjoy the end of the holidays

With each passing day, the holidays that happen in the middle of the year begin to move towards the end and, for sure, sadness is gradually arriving, as the routine will return to normal. But that doesn’t really mean you can’t enjoy the time you have left, does it?

Read more: Titles for the month of August include Cuphead and Sadman

With that in mind, we brought you some of the funniest movies for you to enjoy these last moments. Check it out below:

1. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Based on a novel by Lauren Weisberger, the narrative concerns the life of Andy (Anne Hathaway), a young woman who has just graduated in journalism, who has no sense of style, but ends up getting a job at a renowned magazine called Runway. , commanded by Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the dreaded.

As events unfold, Andy will have to make tough choices. Will she make it?

2. Godmother Mission (2011)

Lillian (Maya Rudolph) is about to marry the man of her dreams and invites her friend Annie (Kristen Wiig) to be her godmother. Faced with the invitation, the friend who faces love and professional problems, ends up accepting and giving herself body and soul so that everything goes perfect.

But Annie didn’t expect to meet Helen (Rose Byrne), a rich and beautiful woman who wants to run for Lillian’s best friend. The two will then get into a tough dispute. Who will be the winner?

3. The Spy Who Knew Too Little (2015)

Susan Cooper (Melissa McCarthy) is a grassroots analyst for the CIA. But when she discovers that her partner (Jude Law) is out of the picture, and another agent (Jason Statham) is in danger, she volunteers to be an undercover agent in the world of a deadly arms dealer to prevent the worst from happening.

4. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Rachel Chu, an economics professor living in the United States, has been dating Nick Young for a considerable amount of time. When Nick invites her to accompany him to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore, he ends up forgetting to warn her that, as the heir to a great fortune, he is seen as one of the most eligible bachelors in the world. place. This ends up putting Rachel in a tight spot.