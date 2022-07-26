‘Selena + Chef’ gets fourth season on HBO Max in August

posted on 07/25/2022 16:38



In the series, Selena Gomez learns recipes from famous chefs – (Credit: HBO / Disclosure)

Selena Gomez returns to streaming HBO Max in August with the fourth season of her cooking series Selena + Chef. The production has received a new teaser, which reveals a change of location to a beach house, where the actress continues to learn countless recipes from chefs around the world.

She’s back! New teaser for season 4 of ‘Selena + Chef’, available in AUGUST on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/nYrS2mAjXP — Portal Selena Brasil • Media (@MidiasPSBR) July 21, 2022





In a statement to the press, Selena Gomez said she was excited for the premiere. “I am looking forward to another season in the kitchen with some of the best chefs in the world. I hope my skills have improved. More importantly, we were able to raise money for amazing charities.”

Each episode, a guest professional cook introduces a Charity and raises non-profit funds for some of these organizations. To date, the series has raised a total of $400,000 for 26 participating institutions.