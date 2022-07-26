Selena Gomez reflects on her 30 years in the text: “more certainty than matters”

Reality shock for the generation of 2000s teenagers: Selena Gomez turned 30 last Friday (22). The singer, who grew up along with her audience, posted a message to fans on her Instagram account. In a reflective text, the artist recalled her lessons learned over the decades and highlighted her maturity.

“My twenties were a journey through good, difficult and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them shaped me into the person I am today.“, wrote the singer. “I’m someone who’s still learning, but I’m more sure of what matters and what I want“Gomez continued.

“Someone who is grateful for every gift and every lesson along the way. I am moving forward encouraged by so many strong and powerful people around me.”he reflected.

the owner of rare beauty said he spent the last few days celebrating his new age. “My heart is full, grateful and I can say I’m starting to really like my 30s.“, said Selena, before thanking the fans. “Thank you so much for being part of my life, here’s another decade! I love you all inside and out so much it hurts!” he finished.