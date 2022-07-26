Show with Péricles and Festa do Leite 2022 shake AM’s agenda this week

O show of the singer Pericles in the samba circle ‘Do Nada um Pagode’ and the Milk Festival 2022in autazesinside the amazonshake the schedule of this week. In the program there are also festivals in Jazz It’s from studentsin manaus. Check out the events below.

Pericles. Photo: Playback/Instagram

CHECK OUT THIS WEEK’S EVENTS:

TUESDAY (7/26)

‘Sun Manauara’

‘Sun Manauara’ continues with programming on the terrace of Manauara Shopping. Cultural, recreational, sports and musical activities take place every day, starting at 5 pm with free admission.

Amazonas Green Jazz Festival

The Theater continues to receive the programming of the Amazonas Green Jazz Festival, on Tuesday (26/7). Mauro Senise & Gilson Peranzzetta (Brazil) and Bruno Mangueira Quarteto (Brazil) are the attractions of the night. In addition to the shows, the event has free lectures and workshops. Tickets are on sale at box officedigital.com. know more here.

WEDNESDAY (7/27)

Launch of the band ‘Nave Marya’

The Amazon band ‘Nave Marya’ will release the EP ‘Terrácie’, on Wednesday (27/7), on the main streaming platforms. The new work brings together five new songs: Terrácie, Aqui Jaz Um Ser, Sonhos de Vidro, Uma Mulher and Dissolver. know more here.

‘Sun Manauara’

‘Sun Manauara’ continues with programming on the terrace of Manauara Shopping. Cultural, recreational, sports and musical activities take place every day, starting at 5 pm with free admission.

Amazonas Green Jazz Festival

The Amazonas Green Jazz Festival schedule continues on Wednesday (7/27). Trio Corrente (Brazil); and Amazonas Band with special participation of Rodrigo Ursaia (Brazil) and Randy Brecker (USA) are the attractions. In addition to the shows, the event has free lectures and workshops. Tickets are on sale at box officedigital.com. know more here.

THURSDAY (7/28)

‘Sun Manauara’

The winner of the Young Instrumentalist Contest heats up the programming of ‘Sun Manauara’ on Thursday (28/7). The leisure area, installed on the terrace of Manauara Shopping, is open every day of the week until Sunday (31/7). The space opens at 5pm and admission is free. know more here.

Milk Festival 2022

In Autazes, in Amazonas, the 24th edition of the Milk Festival begins on Thursday (7/28), which continues until Sunday (7/31), at the Jair de Menezes Tupinambá Exhibition Park. On the 28th and 29th of July there is a rodeo with Cia de Rodeo Pedro Arruda. In the program there are shows of national and regional attractions. Simultaneous to the event, the 23rd edition of the Agricultural Fair of Autazes will also be held, with activities throughout the day. know more here.

Amazonas Green Jazz Festival

The Amazonas Green Jazz Festival continues on Thursday (7/28). Amilton Godoy Trio & Gabriel Grossi (Brazil); and Jeff ‘Tain’ Watts (USA) are the attractions. In addition to the shows, the event has free lectures and workshops. Tickets are on sale at box officedigital.com. know more here.

Luli Braga – Live

The singer Luli Braga presents a live show at Casarão de Ideias, in Manaus, on Thursday (28/7). The presentation will start at 20:30. Tickets on sale at sympla.com.

FRIDAY (7/29)

Sumaúma Park Father’s Day Campaign

Sumaúma Park Shopping kicks off the Father’s Day campaign on Friday (7/29). The action will raffle off two Boram brand electric motorcycles, in Manaus. The campaign runs until August 15, 2022. Learn more here.

‘Sun Manauara’

‘Sun Manauara’ continues with programming on the terrace of Manauara Shopping. Cultural, recreational, sports and musical activities take place every day, starting at 5 pm with free admission. Learn more here.

Milk Festival 2022

The Milk Festival 2022 continues with programming on Friday (29/7), at the Jair de Menezes Tupinambá Exhibition Park. On the 29th of July there is a rodeo with Cia de Rodeo Pedro Arruda. In the program there are shows of national and regional attractions. Throughout the day there is also the schedule of the Agricultural Fair. know more here.

Banana Party 2022

The Banana Festival 2022 starts on Friday (29/7), in Rio Preto da Eva, in the interior of Amazonas. Elymar Santos performs on the first night of the event, organized by the local community. know more here.

Student Festival

The 40th edition of the Student Festival starts on Friday (29/7), in Manaus. The program will feature concerts and contests for Best Costume, Best Block and Best Queen, as well as a party for children. The event will take place at Praça do Amarelinho, in Educandos, from 7pm to 1am the next day. Access will be open to the public, with non-perishable food storage. know more here.

Amazonas Green Jazz Festival

The Amazonas Green Jazz Festival continues on Friday (29/7). Daniel D’Alcântara Quartet (Brazil) and John Fedchock Sextet (USA) are the attractions. In addition to the shows, the event has free lectures and workshops. Tickets are on sale at box officedigital.com. know more here.

SATURDAY (7/30)

Arraial do Lato Sensu

Colégio Lato Sensu promotes fair on Saturday (30/7), Manaus. The party takes place at the Cidade Nova unit’s sports court, from 8 am to 12:15 pm. The dances ‘Country’, ‘Carimbó’, ‘Requebradinho’, ‘Pula Pula Pipoquinha’ and ‘Quadrilha’ will be presented at the venue. The ticket will be the donation of 1 kg of non-perishable food.

‘The Enchanting – Madrigal Family’ show

The show ‘O Encanto – Família Madrigal’ will be presented again at Teatro Manauara, on Saturday (30/7), in Manaus. The musical starts at 5pm. Tickets are on sale at ticketmix.com.

Dorgival Dantas at the Milk Festival 2022

Singer and songwriter Dorgival Dantas performs at Festa do Leite 2022, on Saturday (30/7), in Autazes, Amazonas. The event’s program takes place at the Jair de Menezes Tupinambá Exhibition Park. Throughout the day there is also the schedule of the Agricultural Fair. know more here.

Banana Party 2022

The Banana Party 2022 continues with programming on Saturday (30/7), in Rio Preto da Eva, in the interior of Amazonas. The event, organized by the local community, has the attraction of the second night, Tom Cléber. know more here.

Student Festival

The Student Festival continues on Saturday (7/30), in Manaus. The event takes place at Praça do Amarelinho, in Educandos, from 7pm to 1am the next day. Access is open to the public, with collection of non-perishable food. know more here.

‘Amazon Best Style’ Contest

The ‘Amazon Best Style’ contest will award the ‘Stylist of the Year’ on Saturday (7/30). The final stage of the fashion competition takes place at the event hall of the Intercity Manaus Hotel, Zona Centro-Sul. The gates will open at 19:00 and the start of the parades at 20:00. The event is closed to guests. know more here.

Amazonas Green Jazz Festival

The closing of the Amazonas Green Jazz Festival takes place on Saturday (30/7), at Teatro Amazonas. Aaron Parks presents ‘Little Big’ project (USA); and Leila Pinheiro and Amazonas Band (Brazil) close the 10th edition of the festival. In addition to the shows, the event has free lectures and workshops. Tickets are on sale at box officedigital.com. know more here.

Joel Jota with lecture ‘The Password’

Businessman Joel Jota presents the lecture ‘A Senha’ on Saturday (30/7), at Teatro Manauara. The event starts at 20:00. Tickets are on sale at ticketmix.com.

‘From Nothing a Pagoda’ with Pericles

Uendel Pinheiro promotes new edition ‘Do Nada um Pagode’, special ‘O Rei da Voz’, with the show of Péricles. The samba circle will also feature a show by singer Chrigor. This edition takes place on Saturday (7/30), from 9 pm, in the external area of ​​Espaço Via Torres. Tickets available at Ingressfly.com. know more here.

SUNDAY (7/31)

Show ‘Bob Zoom: The Iron Train’

The show ‘Bob Zoom: The Iron Train’ will be presented on Sunday (31/7), in Manaus. The presentation takes place at Teatro Manauara, starting at 2:30 pm. Tickets are on sale at baladapp.com.

Wesley Safadão at the Milk Festival 2022

Wesley Safadão will be the main attraction of the last night of Festa do Leite 2022, on Sunday (31/7). The event’s program takes place at the Jair de Menezes Tupinambá Exhibition Park. Throughout the day there is also the schedule of the Agricultural Fair. know more here.

Banana Party 2022

The last night of Festa da Banana 2022 will be on Sunday (31/7), in Rio Preto da Eva, in the interior of Amazonas. The event, organized by the local community, will end with a penalty tournament. know more here.

Student Festival

The last night of the Festival de Educandos takes place on Sunday (31/7), in Manaus. The event will be held at Praça do Amarelinho, in Educandos, from 7pm to 1am the next day. Access is open to the public, with collection of non-perishable food. know more here.