Sony provides a preview of the PlayStation VR2 user experience

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

The road to the launch of PlayStation VR2 is in full swing, and we can’t wait for you to try out the amazing new games and experiences that will be available with our next-generation VR headset. As we continue to work on the launch, today we’d like to give you a preview of some of the user experience features you’ll find in PS VR2.

Come check.

transparent display

With PS VR2, you can see your surroundings while wearing the headset, thanks to the new transparent display feature. It’s useful when you want to quickly see where the PS VR2 Sense controllers are without having to take off your headset. Thanks to the PS VR2’s built-in front cameras, users can press the functions button on the headset or use the card in the Control Center to switch between viewing the surroundings or viewing content on the PS VR2. The card in the Control Center also grants quick access to other PS VR2 settings, such as adjusting the playing area.

The transparent display can be used for preview only, so there is no recording option.

Stream your image while playing

A new PS VR2 streaming feature allows you to film yourself while gaming, by connecting the PS5’s HD camera to the console. This is a great way to show off your moves and reactions during a boss battle and share everything with other players in real time.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Custom play area

The PS VR2 play area can be customized using PS VR2 Sense controllers and built-in cameras. With cameras, you can analyze your surroundings, while PS VR2 Sense controls let you expand and further customize the play area to match your style and environment.

While playing, if you get too close to the set limit, you will receive a warning that you are approaching the limit of the play area. You can modify your settings at any time while PS VR2 is connected. After setting the playing area, the settings will be saved unless you go to a different area.

VR Mode and Cinematic Mode

In VR Mode, players can enjoy game content with a 360 view in a virtual environment. Content will be displayed in 4000 x 2040 HDR video format (2000 x 2040 per eye), with a frame rate of 90 Hz/120 Hz.

In Cinematic Mode, players can view the PS5 system and UI and all game content and non-VR media on a virtual cinema screen. Content in Cinematic Mode will be displayed in 1920 x 1080 HDR video format with frame rate of 24/60 Hz and 120 Hz.

PS VR2 game developers will begin accessing the latest PS VR2 user experience in a new system software release soon as part of ongoing development. There are a lot of exciting aspects to come in PS VR2, and we can’t wait to share even more details about our next-generation VR headset, which takes a considerable leap forward in terms of gameplay innovation. We will share more information soon, including release date and additional games that will be released on the platform.

Design and specifications in images are subject to change without notice.