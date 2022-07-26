Sony releases preview detailing console features

Sony has brought out a number of PS VR2 details in a detailed preview released on the PS Blog. The virtual reality device will have unprecedented features such as transparent display, a tool capable of defining the space to play and VR and cinematic modes – in addition, it has news for streamers.

The Japanese giant said it is continuing to work towards the launch of the VR console and will show more news soon, so for now, it remains for us to learn a little more about the tool. See below:

Transparent Display

While using PS VR2, it will be easy to identify where the Sense controls are without having to remove the headset. Built-in front cameras let you switch between viewing content or viewing the surroundings of the gameplay space. This can be done via the gadget’s configuration or in the console’s Control Center.

Stream your image while playing on PS VR2

With the PS5’s HD camera on the console, you can stream your movements and reactions in real time while using PS VR2. In this way, other players will be able to follow your adventures understanding everything that is happening.

Definition of the playing area

This tool will be essential to prevent people from being injured while using the PS VR2 or leaving its coverage area. With the Sense controls, the player will be able to customize the available space, and if he moves close to the limit, he will receive a warning within the gameplay.

VR Mode and Cinematic Mode

There will be two options to enjoy the gameplay on PS VR2. VR and Cinematic mode. See the settings:

In VR Mode, players can enjoy game content with a 360 view in a virtual environment. Content will be displayed in 4000 x 2040 HDR video format (2000 x 2040 per eye), with a frame rate of 90 Hz/120 Hz.

In Cinematic Mode, players can view the PS5 system and UI and all game content and non-VR media on a virtual cinema screen. Content in Cinematic Mode will be displayed in 1920 x 1080 HDR video format with frame rate of 24/60 Hz and 120 Hz.

