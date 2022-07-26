Stray is the top rated game of 2022 on Steam

Stray is one of the good surprises of 2022, according to the analysis of the MeuPlayStation, but it seems that it is not only here that the adventure was exalted. According to the website “steam250”, which ranks the best titles on Steam, the “kitty game” is the one with the best ratings from users on the platform in 2022 — so far.

The information was mentioned in twitter by the “Skill Up” profile. Currently, its score is 8.61 — based on 42,665 votes, of which 98% are positive. That’s more than enough to enshrine him at the top of the list. Check it out below:

Stray has just surpassed God of War to become the highest rated PC game of 2022, according to Steam250s weighted calculation. pic.twitter.com/pmLuwXLS0c — Skill Up (@SkillUpYT) July 25, 2022

With that, Stray even moved on to the PC version of God of War (2018), which has a current score of 8.56 — based on 53,101 votes, of which 97% are positive. Even so, the kitty game still has a long way to go to become the best of all time on Steam, as in this category it occupies the 49th position.

Currently, the best ever on the platform is Portal 2, which has a rating of 8.83 (based on 301,930 votes, of which 99% are positive). Next comes Terraria, Stardew Valley and Hades.

