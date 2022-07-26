Stray surpasses God of War and becomes the highest rated game on Steam in 2022

According to the website Steam250, which ranks Steam games according to the amount of player reviews, Stray – the adorable adventure game published by Annapurna Interactive – is at the top of the list of the best games of 2022, with a score of 8.61 achieved through more than 42 thousand votes, with 98% positive.

With the game’s new position in the ranking, God of War (2018) was moved to second place, holding a score of 8.56 through 53,000 votes and 97% positive reviews.

Achieving this level of favorable reviews in almost a week after launch really is a very impressive feat, especially considering that it also made Steam250’s list of the best titles of all time.

And even though this title from BlueTwelve Studio is still in 49th place in it, it still has time to win more fans over time with the journey of its cute feline protagonist, and who knows how to climb to the top and join the big winners like Portal 2, terraria, Stardew Valley, hades and People Playground.

Stray was released on July 19th for PS4, PS5 and PC.

So, are you already playing this adorable feline adventure? tell us on twitter or Facebook of voxel!