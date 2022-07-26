“Thank you Mano Menezes, thank you colorados”; Inter is confident to ‘start’ Flamengo duo and names are exposed

Rubro-Negro will not renew with both players and both already know about the positioning

Flamengo fans sold out all tickets for the clash against Athletico-PR, for the quarter finals of the Copa do Brasil. The duel will take place this Wednesday (27), at 21:30, at the Maracanã Stadium. The tendency is that Dorival Júnior will go with maximum force for this confrontation. Vidal is now available, but you can start the duel on the bench.

The next few hours will also be very decisive for the arrival of Wallace and also right-back Varela. Both are very close to signing with Mais Querido, which is running out of time to regularize both athletes. Departures are also already “pre-booked”. Vitinho and wheeled top the list, as they are not going to renew their contracts.

The curious thing is that Internacional wants to have the duo back, as of January 2023. The Colorado leaders, after a “yes” of Bro Menezes, move to guarantee the arrivals of these two players. Closing a pre-contract with them is not ruled out.

On social networks, Flamengo fans “thank” the help of Inter and reminisced about the 2020 Brazilian Championship, when the two teams fought until the last round of the national tournament. At the time, the title went to Rubro-Negro Carioca, who, even losing in Morumbi to São Paulo, saw Internacional draw with Corinthians in the middle of Beira-Rio.

Rodinei and Vitinho had a good time wearing the Flamengo shirt, but they never pleased the crowd 100%. The first one has been playing well, he is Dorival’s starter, but even that didn’t help for a contract renewal. Vitinho is the one who has been persecuted by the fans and will leave without being missed.