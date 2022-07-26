‘That 90s Show | Ashton Kutcher explains what made him return to the revival

That ’90s Show is finally in its pre-production phase and Ashton Kutcher took the opportunity to talk a little about the experience of returning to the series environment. In an interview with Variety, the actor revealed feelings of nostalgia and gratitude.

“It was really nostalgic to be back on set”said Kutcher on the red carpet of Vengeance last Monday (25th). “These are the same people who made That ’70s Showso it was pretty bizarre.”

He, who is currently married to Mila Kunisher former series co-star, revealed that when the invitation came up to return, they both felt it was the right thing to do.

“Mila and I were thinking about this”added. “We thought, ‘Look, we’re only where we are because of this show, so let’s go back and do this.’ We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun.”

Recently, Tommy Chong made his return official for the Netflix revival. he joins Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso) Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Wilmer Valderrama (Did), Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) and Kurtwood Smith (Red).

The new series will be set in the 1990s and starred by Callie Haverda, who will play Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna. According to the synopsis, Leia will be visiting her grandparents in the summer and meeting other kids from the fictional town of Point Place, under the watchful eyes of Kitty and Red.

There is still no release date for the show on Netflix.

