The 5 best movies to watch this year

2022 has been a busy year with unexpected results when it comes to cinema. Some films, like Everything Everywhere All at Once, gained audiences without much publicity. Others, like Top Gun, relied on viewers’ nostalgia to capture the audience’s attention. Spider-Man – No Homecoming, meanwhile, was thrilled with the cameos and the advancement of phase 4.

Some of the movies that came out this year, by the way, will possibly become themed in casino games around the planet, as has already happened with the classic Zorro, Jumanji and several others. So, these are the 5 best movies for those who want to choose something from big action adventures to small indie movies.

1. The Batman

Batman is one of the comic book characters that most gave rise to cinematic sagas. And the Matt Reeves reboot left nothing to be desired. The Dark Knight isn’t as bold as he could be, but he sure is elegant.

A long, slow-paced mystery in the vein of David Fincher’s Seven, The Batman infuses a familiar story with beautiful dark imagery and magnetic performances from stars Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz.

Director Matt Reeves has directed more than a few good films, and his unique neo-noir take on Batman is an excellent addition to the list. Now we must wait for a sequel to materialize, bringing together everyone who made this one of the best movies of the year.

2. Red: Growing Up Is a Beast

It’s hard to look back fondly on those painfully awkward high school years, but Pixar’s Red: Growing Up Is a Beast considers the tumultuous ups and downs of early adolescence without flinching and with a surprising amount of love. Domee Shi, who directed Pixar’s 2018 short Bao, makes her theatrical debut with this unique film that embraces quirky magic, cultural specificity, and most of all, an absolute love of youth in all its muddled glory.

Pixar certainly deserves some credit for embracing a non-blond, blue-eyed heroine at a time when representation is so lacking on the big screen. But it deserves a lot more credit for making Meilin’s situation seem so universal.

3. Top Gun: Maverick

“The sequel was so much better than the original” isn’t something movie fans say or hear often, but it’s true in the case of Top Gun: Maverick, a sequel 36 years after the 1986 action. Cruise the need for speed. Cruise is back as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, the Navy test pilot who continually lives up to his name by breaking rules, flouting superiors and charting his own course.

Maverick is an intense action movie where the actors are actually flying planes and filming themselves in the cockpits. But the film is more interesting and more satisfying for its emotional elements. This includes a heartwarming salute (and premature goodbye) to the visibly ill Val Kilmer, who also starred in Top Gun.

4. Panic 5

It’s been over a decade since Scream 4 hit theaters, and since then Wes Craven – who directed all previous films in the series – has died. Another sequel could have been a disaster.

Fortunately, Scream 5 was made by directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin with the primary goal of being something Craven could be proud of – and they achieved that mission. Legacy cast members Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette are joined by exceptional newcomers like Jack Quaid, Jasmin Savoy-Brown and Jenna Ortega.

This is a fun and entertaining horror movie. But the most important thing is also present: it looks like a Scream movie. The sixth film has already been ordered, and to that we say: absolutely yes.

5. Everything Everywhere All At Once

Buckle up and get ready for spring’s most mind-blowing, delirious movie – and also one of the season’s most unsung success stories. Directed by the “Daniels”, this film is far better of the two “multiverse”-themed films currently playing in theaters.

The always wonderful Michelle Yeoh stars as a Chinese-American immigrant on the brink of an existential crisis. The film then takes a sci-fi detour as Yeoh’s Evelyn is twisted into a series of alternate realities that offer her the hope and skills she needs to triumph over her monotonous obstacles.

In an age of “already seen” movies, Everything Everywhere All at Once is a rare movie that serves up something you’ve never seen before… and likely never will again.

Admittedly, 2022 has different movie options, from rom-coms, to slashers, multiverses and legendary directors, for every kind of viewer.