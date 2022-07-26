The 5 Best Netflix Movies to Start the Week, Including “Hidden Agent”

We start a new week and the Netflix catalog is full of good movies, good series and documentaries. And to start the week off right, nothing better than watching a good movie after a stressful day full of commitments. Movies allow us to travel on the sofa in our living room, as well as involving us in moving and challenging stories, they make us immerse ourselves in an imaginary universe through the screens. Among the highlights of the week we have Hidden Agent (2022), directed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo. See what else to watch this weekend on Netflix.

The action-adventure film starring Ryan Gosling follows the CIA’s undercover agent (Gentry) who uncovers the agency’s compromising secrets during his mission across Europe to rescue his contractor Sir Donald Fitzroy and his family. Since then he’s been hunted around the world by a sociopathic maverick who puts a price on his head. The production is based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney.

Another action-adventure production. In “Last Chance” a decadent police officer does everything to save the boss’s daughter from the hands of a kidnapper with the help of a reporter who films the entire chase, which turns out to be necessary for the success of the mission.

In Wild Hunt, a former military specialist returns home when his father dies, but as word gets out that he has inherited a large amount of money, his son is kidnapped. She captures one of the kidnappers and uses him to track down her son. But now to rescue the boy from the hands of dangerous kidnappers, she will need to frequent the wild nature of Alaska.

Persuasion is a romantic comedy with Dakota Johnson and is an adaptation of a homonymous work by Jane Austin. Anne Elliot (Dakota Johnson) has been persuaded not to marry a man of humble origins. But eight years later, he reappears. Will she now take this second chance to love?

With Adrien Brody, “Violent Past” is a suspenseful, dark and violent drama film. A former assassin, haunted by the past, seeks a quiet life of redemption working as a garbage collector in New York, but ends up having to revert to his old ways to protect his young neighbor from a crime boss.

