The Family Affair release updates, cast, synopsis and more

Netflix will release a romantic comedy movie titled The family Caseand when you find out what it’s about and who’s in the cast, you’ll want to see this movie right away!

The family Case is an upcoming Netflix original film that will be directed by Richard LaGravenese from a screenplay co-written by LaGravenese himself and Carrie Solomon. LaGravenese is best known for writing and directing the films. PS I Love You and the last five years. Additionally, Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman are producing through Roth/Kirschenbaum Films.

Netflix purchased the script in early 2022 and production is scheduled to begin in August. If you want to know more about the family caseall you have to do is keep reading.

The Family Affair production schedule

What’s on Netflix reported that filming is scheduled to begin in early August and end in October. Production will take place in Atlanta, Georgia.

Family Affair release updates

Netflix has yet to announce an official release date and we don’t expect the streamer to do so anytime soon. Production hasn’t even started yet. Netflix typically announces release dates for its shows and movies when they are near the end of post-production or after post-production is complete. For now, our best release date prediction would be sometime in 2023. We will definitely share the official release date once Netflix announces it.

Family Cast

The only cast members announced so far are Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman, Neighbors‘ Zac Efron, and the betweenit’s Joey King. All three actors star in lead roles that are currently under wraps.

This isn’t the first time Kidman and Efron have worked together. Both starred in the crime drama film the newsboy. Also, this isn’t Kidman, Efron or King’s first project with Netflix. Kidman had a role in the Netflix musical film O Prom. Efron has a movie titled Extremely Wicked, Scandalously Evil and Vile and an original series titled Earth with Zac Efron currently streaming on Netflix. Finally, King starred in the lead role in the Netflix series the kiss tent trilogy.

As more cast members are announced, we will share their names.

Synopsis of The Family

Netflix provided us with the film’s plot and we’ve shared it below.

a surprising romance [that] unleashes comedic consequences for a young girl, her mother and her movie star boss as they grapple with the complications of love, sex and identity.

While the names and descriptions of Kidman, Efron, and King’s characters have yet to be revealed, I think it’s pretty obvious who they’ll be playing in the movie based on the synopsis.

