The Handmaid’s Tale 5 | Teaser anticipates confrontation

Hulu has released the first trailer for the fifth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” as well as the premiere date!

The upcoming season of the award-winning series just got a first glimpse that anticipates a memorable showdown between June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski). Created by Bruce Miller and based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, the series returns in September for what will most likely be its final season.

In this fifth chapter, June will have to face the consequences of having killed Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). The one who seems to profit from the whole situation is Serena, who seems to take advantage of the moment to regain power in Canada. The teaser shows the widow on televisions across the country, in a show that anticipates the possible final battle.

Although Alexis Bledel, who played Emily/Ofglen, left the series, Moss, Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, and OT Fagbenle are guaranteed to return. The series has a total of 15 Emmys, having failed to enter this year’s race because it premiered outside the eligible window. Season five premieres September 14 on Hulu. Here, we are waiting for news from NOS.

TEASER | JUNE AND SERENA READY FOR BATTLE IN THE HANDMAID’S TALE

Have you been following the series?