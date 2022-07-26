The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premieres in September on Paramount+

The Handmaid’s Tale is coming to the final stretch. The final season of the series is scheduled to premiere in September this year, exclusively on Paramount+. The acclaimed and multi-award-winning worldwide hit drama is based on the dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood. All four seasons of the series are available in full on Paramount+.

In this new and last season from the series, June face the consequences for killing the Commander Waterford as he struggles to redefine his identity and purpose. THE serene widow try to spread your image in Toronto while the influence of Gilead is coming to Canada. Commander Lawrence works with the Aunt Lydia as she tries to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their quest to find and save Hanna.

The series stars: Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, AmandaBrugel, Ann Dowd Sam Jaeger.

the new season of The Handmaid’s Tale is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang. The series is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.

Check out the trailer here:

