The Marvel Studios release schedule until 2025

The lawyer Jennifer Walterswho is played by actress Tatiana Maslanyis coming to the MCU! She-Hulk is the studio’s next series for the Disney+ and is already scheduled to premiere in August this year.

In the plot, we will follow the double life of Walters, who has to deal with his professional tasks while also transforming into a green and angry giant.

Despite the controversies involving the character’s computer graphics, the series promises to bring action and, of course, that humor already known to the studio’s fans. In addition, the new trailer, released at SDCC, also featured a cameo from demolisherwhich will be lived once more by Charlie Coxthis time in the MCU.

When does it debut: August 17, 2022 on Disney+.