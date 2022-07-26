The Pope: I ask forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against indigenous peoples

“I am here because the first step of this penitential pilgrimage among you is to renew my request for forgiveness and say with all my heart that I deeply regret it: I ask forgiveness for the ways in which many Christians, unfortunately, supported the colonizing mentality. of the powers that oppressed indigenous peoples,” Francis said in his speech.

Pope Francis made his first speech on Canadian soil this Monday (25/07) at a meeting with the indigenous peoples of the First Nations, Métis and Inuit, in Maskwacis, an area located in central Alberta, about 70 km south of the city of Edmonton.

In his speech, the Pontiff stressed that he was waiting for the moment to be there together with the indigenous people. “I want to start from here, from this sadly evocative place, what I have in mind to do: a penitential pilgrimage. my closeness, to pray with you and for you”, Francis said.

Meetings held at the Vatican

The Pope then recalled the meetings held four months ago in Rome. “At that time, I was given two pairs of moccasins, a sign of the tribulations suffered by indigenous children, particularly those who, unfortunately, did not return home from residential schools. I was asked to return the moccasins when I arrived in Canada; the I will do so at the end of these words, inspired precisely by this symbol that, in recent months, has revived in me grief, indignation and shame. and respect. But these moccasins also tell us about a path, a journey that we want to take together. Walking together, praying together, working together, so that the sufferings of the past give way to a future of justice, healing and reconciliation.”









The Pope stressed that the first stage of his pilgrimage takes place “in this region that has known, since time immemorial, the presence of indigenous populations. It is a territory that speaks to us, that allows us to remember”.

Francis recalled that the indigenous people lived “in this territory for thousands of years, with lifestyles that respected the land itself, inherited from past generations and kept for future generations.” They treated it as “a gift from the Creator to be shared with others and loved in harmony with all that exists, in a vital interconnection of all living beings.” They learned to “nurturing a sense of family and community, and developed solid bonds between generations, honoring the elderly and caring for the little ones. , in humility and honesty, in the wisdom of life!”

Assimilation policies were devastating

“I rethink the tragedy suffered by many of you, by your families, by your communities; I rethink what you shared with me about the tribulations suffered in residential schools. «the opposite of love is not hate, it is indifference (…), the opposite of life is not death, but indifference towards life or death». Remembering the devastating experiences that took place in residential schools is impressive, outrageous and saddening, but it is necessary,” the Pope said.

It is necessary to remember how the assimilation and manumission policies, which included the residential school system, were devastating to the people of these lands. When European settlers arrived here for the first time, they were faced with a great opportunity to develop a fruitful encounter between cultures, traditions and spiritualities. But that, for the most part, did not happen. And your stories come to my mind: how assimilation policies ended up systematically marginalizing indigenous peoples; of how your languages ​​and cultures, also through the residential school system, have been denigrated and suppressed; how children were subjected to physical and verbal, psychological and spiritual abuse; of how they were taken from their homes when they were little and how this indelibly affected the relationship between parents and children, grandparents and grandchildren.















The crosses in Maskwacìs Cemetery

Sorry for the colonizing mentality

The Pope then thanked them for “having brought all this into our hearts, for having shown the heavy burdens that you carry within you, for having shared this bloody memory with me. keeps the scars of wounds still open”.

I am here because the first step of this penitential pilgrimage among you is to renew my request for forgiveness and say with all my heart that I deeply regret it: I ask forgiveness for the ways in which many Christians, unfortunately, supported the colonizing mentality of powers that oppressed indigenous peoples.

“I feel regret. I ask forgiveness, in particular, for the ways in which many members of the Church and religious communities cooperated, including through indifference, in those projects of cultural destruction and forced assimilation of the governments of the time, which culminated in the residential school system.”

The Pope then said that “although Christian charity was present and there were many exemplary cases of dedication to children, the global consequences of policies linked to residential schools were catastrophic. The Christian faith tells us that this was a devastating mistake, incompatible with the Gospel of Jesus Christ Faced with this outrageous evil, the Church kneels before God and implores forgiveness for the sins of her children. I wish to reiterate this clearly and with shame: I humbly ask forgiveness for the harm committed by so many Christians against indigenous populations“.















In the church dedicated to Our Lady of the Seven Sorrows, Pope Francis blesses a long banner with the names of children from residential schools

The Pope recalled that many indigenous representatives “affirmed that the apology is not the point of arrival”. “I fully agree: they are only the first step, the starting point. An important part of this process is to undertake a serious search for the truth about the past and to help the survivors of the residential schools to undertake paths of healing of the traumas suffered.“.









Welcoming and Respecting Indigenous Peoples

Francis prays and hopes “that Christians and the society of this land will grow in their capacity to welcome and respect the identity and experience of indigenous populations. I hope that concrete ways will be found to know and appreciate them, learning to walk together. For my part, I will continue to encourage the commitment of all Catholics in favor of indigenous peoples. I have already done so on other occasions and in various places, through meetings, appeals and even through an Apostolic Exhortation. I know that all this requires time and patience: these are processes that must penetrate hearts, and my presence here and the commitment of the Canadian Bishops bear witness to the will to move forward along this path”.

“Let’s let silence help us all to internalize grief. Silence. And prayer: in the face of evil, we pray to the Lord of good; in the face of death, we pray to the God of life. which all dreams disappeared, leaving only tears, grief and resignation, the Lord Jesus Christ made the place of rebirth, of resurrection, from which a story of new life and universal reconciliation began. His grace: we need the serene and strong wisdom of the Spirit, the tenderness of the Consoler. May He fill the expectations of hearts. May He take us by the hand. May He make us walk together”, concluded the Pope.