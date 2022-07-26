The Series’. Season three premieres on Disney+

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is back. THE third season debut this wednesday27th of July, in Disney+ all around the world. The first episode is now available on the streaming platform. streaming.

After the school year ends, the new episodes accompany students from East High while they enjoy watchingno, in a musical camp at the Camp Shallow Lake. THE series inspired by the original trilogy of Disney Channel shows the lives of students drama club at the royal school where the movies were filmed. After producing a piece of High School Musical and The beauty and the Beastin the first and second seasons respectively, the choice for this special summer season is opposite of heat: Frozen. Despite the musical piece chosen, the cast also interprets themes from the original films of the films of High School Musical and also new songs. Earlier this week, the series released a sneak peek 42 seconds of an original song by Joshua Basset. This season spent in the music field will also feature theme versions of Camp Rock.

The new episodes will take place the summer after high school and will see the students at camp, with bonfires, summer romances and nights out. It’s not the first time the disney introduces students to East High outside the school environment. High School Musical 2the 2007 sequel, showed the protagonists of the classic Disney Clannel during the summer, spent in the Lava Springs Country ClubO resort from the family of Sharpay and Ryan Evans. As for the concept of music camp, it’s also nothing new. In 2008, the Disney Channel produced Camp Rockwith Demi Lovato and Jonas Brothers. The success of the successor to High School Musical took place precisely in a summer camp dedicated to music and the arts.

A very special participation

the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will feature the special participation of Corbin Bleuwho interpreted Chad Danfoth in the original trilogy, which will lead to the ecstasy of young people in the summer camp. This isn’t the first time an actor from the main cast of High School Musical appears in the series. In the first season, Lucas Grabeelwhich gave life to Ryan Evansappeared in a dream sequence From the teacher Miss Jennin the eighth episode. “He’s a great mix of Ryan and Lucas. They let me add a few things, including a hello to We’re All In This Together. I got to wear one of Ryan’s old hats while running around the auditorium, something I haven’t done in a long time.”said Grabeel about his participation.

Remember that High School Musical: The Musical: The Series It is inspired by the three original films Disney Channel and the series takes place at the same school East High School, in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It happens in a reality that assumes the original films as films and the actors as actors. Therefore, Corbin Bleu will play himself and not the character. chad. THE successful trilogy High School Musical was starred by Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Graabel.

Photography: Disney/Disclosure

New additions and a big loss in the cast

The cast of the new season will also feature new faces, such as the singer Jojo Siwathe singer Adrian Lyles, Jesse Tyler Ferguson (in Mordern Family), Meg Donnelly (from the films of Disney Channel zombies), Saylor Belle (in I Didn’t Do It) Jason Earles (who was the brother of Hannah Montana and will be the field director).

Despite the new additions, the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series also suffers losses, including Olivia Rodrigo. The protagonist of the series played Nini since the first season, but achieved world stardom with her debut album sour in 2021, winning three Grammys, in the last edition of the most prestigious award in the world of music. The hit singer ‘drivers license’, ‘deja vu’ and ‘good 4 u’ it’s at tourand this could be the reason for the absence.

EJ (Matt Cornett) and Ginny (Sofia Wylie) seem to be the highlight of this season. Now officially dating, he will direct the new play and she can win the starring role, which she has been fighting for since the first episode. Joshua Bassett (Ricky), Julia Lester (Ashlyn), Dara Renee (Kourtney), Frankie Rodriguez (Carlos), Kate Reinders (Miss Jenn) return to the list of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for the third season.

The series’ official account on Instagram published a list of five reasons to watch the third season: the same faces in different places (the camp instead of the usual school), meetings and some nostalgia (Corbin Bleu’s return to the universe of High School Musical), a completely new musical, new characters, and new music.

THE fourth season of the series was confirmed in may. The first two seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are available at streaming on the platform Disney+as well as the first episode of season three. New episodes will be made available weekly on the platform.

Interestingly, too Zac Efron (which made of Troy Bolton from 2006 to 2008) and Vanessa Hudgens (what is it Gabriella in the same films) have recently returned to East High School where the movies were filmed and where the series is currently filmed.