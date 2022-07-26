This week’s releases (July 25-31) on Netflix

Netflix released the premieres for the last week of July, from the 25th to the 31st. There are movies and series for fans of all genres.

The highlights go to Uncoupled, a new series with Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), for the second season of Rebel and Spider-Man: Far From Home, from Marvel.

Continues after advertising

Other series, movies, cartoons, anime and documentaries also debut this week on streaming.

Check out the full list of Netflix releases below:

Gabby’s Magic House: Season 5 – July 25

Set in a dollhouse full of amazing mini-worlds and inhabited by cuddly kittens, this series is back for a new season.

Street Food: USA – July 26

This season of Street Food highlights cooks, grillers, taqueros, loncheros and culinary heroes across the United States.

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl – July 26

From Nashville newcomer to international icon, singer Shania Twain transcends borders and musical genres amid successes and failures in this documentary.

D1ÁR10S – July 26

Crushes, first kisses, friendships and rivalries… At this school, every day is a day for surprises!

Junkyard Midas: Season 4 – July 27

In search of a rarity that could make a difference in the market, the team at Gotham Garage transforms and trades an eclectic collection of vehicles.

The Most Hated Man on the Internet – July 27

New documentary series about a woman’s struggle against the unscrupulous owner of a pornographic website.

Rebel: Season 2 – July 27

This young adult series is back with a new season.

Return – July 27

Years after moving to the countryside, ex-cop Pipa ends up involved in a murder case and has to face the dark world of her past.

From Decoration to Makeover: Season 3 – July 27

With help from the McGee’s and budget-friendly renovations, families transform their home into the perfect place for their lifestyle.

A New Woman – July 28

Three friends leave in search of a new spiritual connection, but they will have to face family traumas from the past.

Oggy and the Dizzy Cockroaches: And Piya! – 28th of July

Follow the adventures of cool cat Oggy and happy elephant Piya with a trio of cockroaches ready to end all the fun!

Beard, Hair and Mustache – July 28

In an attempt to save his mother’s salon from bankruptcy, a dedicated son discovers that he has a great talent for being a barber and attracts clients from all over Rio’s periphery.

Breathe! – 28th of July

A young woman survives a plane crash in the middle of the Canadian jungle. To stay alive, she must learn to deal with nature and her own demons.

Uncoupled – July 29

Abandoned after 17 years of dating, a realtor faces life as a single, gay and forty-year-old in New York. Starring Neil Patrick Harris.

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 – July 29

The attack on Rosa in 1929 affects her marriage and her brother’s future. In 1939, Luna suffers for love, but finds happiness again with a forbidden man.

Salute to Love – July 29

Despite their differences and against all odds, a singer (Sofia Carson) and a military man (Nicholas Galitzine) fall madly in love.

Detective Conan: The Day in the Life of Zero – July 29

A detective who is also a police officer and criminal tries to balance the three identities in this Detective Conan spin-off.

Masaba Masaba: Season 2 – July 29

Neena and real-life mother and daughter Masaba Gupta star in this fun fictional series about life in the world of fashion and film.

Surprise Inheritance – July 29

Belinda discovers that her father, with whom she doesn’t have much relationship, is a hotel magnate. So, she plunges headlong into a life of luxury with the help of a charming lawyer.

Nobody Said To Mess With Us: Season 1 – July 29

Three elite school cheerleaders band together to fight injustice and fight bullying in this teen thriller series.

Detective Conan: The Day in the Life of Zero – July 29

A detective who is also a police officer and criminal tries to balance the three identities in this Detective Conan spin-off.

Fanatic – July 29

When a famous singer dies, his biggest fan tries to escape mediocrity by taking his place. But he discovers that being a superstar isn’t as easy as it sounds.

May Justice Be Done – July 29

During the trial of a white police officer who shot a black man, a group invades the courthouse and takes hostages, in a situation broadcast to the entire country.

Spider-Man: Far From Home – July 30

Superheroes need a vacation too! But a new threat sends Peter Parker into action during a tour of Europe. With Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Extraordinary – July 31

A boy who has been homeschooled all his life goes to a traditional school, where he has to make friends with classmates who torment him for having a different face. With Jacob Tremblay, Owen Wilson and Julia Roberts.

Netflix may change premiere dates.