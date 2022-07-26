Three children are diagnosed with monkeypox

As the monkeypox (monkeypox) outbreak progresses around the world, the first diagnoses in the infant population are being confirmed. The United States confirmed two cases in children, while the Netherlands reported that a child under the age of 10 also tested positive.

The Dutch case took place after the family went on vacation in Turkey. The child was taken to hospital in late June with a rash.

Credit: Reproduction/EurosurveillanceA child with monkeypox in the Netherlands had lesions spread over his body

Doctors counted 20 lesions on his face, ear, forearms, thighs and back, but the patient did not have a fever or swollen lymph nodes, which are also common symptoms of the disease.

Within a week, the virus had dropped to undetectable levels and the child had made a full recovery. None of his close contacts have tested positive.

The appearance of the rashes was what motivated the parents to take their child to the hospital.

The two cases in the US, confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), last Friday, 22, are a child in California and a baby who is not a resident of the US.

The two children were unrelated and, according to the CDC, likely resulted from home transmission. They are in good health and being treated.

The actual number of pediatric diagnoses, however, may be higher. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported in late June that it was monitoring three cases in children under 18.

Monkey pox outbreak

So far, there have been more than 14,000 cases of monkeypox in more than 70 countries and five deaths in Africa.

Last Saturday, the World Health Organization (WHO) activated its highest level of alert for the growing outbreak of the disease, declaring the virus a public health emergency of international concern.

This means that the WHO now sees the outbreak as a significant enough threat to global health that a coordinated international response is needed to prevent the virus from spreading further and potentially turning into a pandemic.

The disease, which causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, has been spreading mainly among men who have sex with men in the recent outbreak outside Central and West African countries where it is endemic.

Experts fear the disease has likely already spread to other populations, but has yet to be detected due to a lack of testing.

Streaming

The current outbreak is concerning because it is not typical of previous outbreaks. Studies are ongoing to better understand the epidemiology, sources of infection and patterns of transmission. It remains unclear, for example, whether monkeypox can be transmitted sexually. Studies are needed to better understand this risk.

But what is known so far is that the disease virus is transmitted by close contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

Credit: Narvikk/IstockAnyone can get monkeypox if they have close contact with someone who is infected.

The incubation period of the virus (time from exposure to the appearance of the first symptoms) is usually six to 13 days, but can range from five to 21 days.

Symptoms

The World Health Organization (WHO) noted that the vast majority of cases have presented with a rash, in addition to fever, fatigue, muscle aches, vomiting, diarrhea, chills, sore throat or headache.

But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) draws attention to a different presentation of the disease in recent cases.

Before, these lesions appeared spread throughout the body and in large numbers, now this has not happened in all cases. Instead, some people diagnosed with monkeypox are showing a single spot or blister.

Other patients develop a localized rash, often around the genitals or anus, before experiencing any flu-like symptoms. “And some didn’t even develop these flu-like symptoms,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky said in a press release.

According to the CDC, many also did not have swollen lymph nodes, which is a standard symptom of monkeypox.

What is known so far is that about 10% of patients were admitted for treatment or isolation, and only one patient was admitted to the ICU. The WHO also confirms five deaths, all in Africa.

Newborns, children, pregnant women and people with immune deficiencies may be at risk for more severe symptoms and, in rare cases, death.