Traditional Brazilian club closes the hiring of Vagner Love, informs the press

Brazilian football

Striker was without a club

Corinthians v Flamengo - Brazilian Series A 2015
The top scorer of love is back in Brazilian football. At 38 years of age, Vagner Love, who was playing in European football in Denmark, will soon be announced as a new addition to the paysanducurrently in second place in the Brasileirão Serie C.

Vagner Love should be announced as a new reinforcement for Paysandu this Tuesday (26), after undergoing medical examinations and signing a contract. The love scorer will arrive to be the big name in the midst of the Serie B dispute. The contract time was not informed.

Vagner Love’s last club was Midtjylland, from Denmark. At 38 years of age, Paysandu will be just another club in the career of Vagner Love, who lived his good times with the colors of Palmeiras, Flamengo and Corinthians.

At Papão, he will have the company of some important names, such as Marcelo Toscano, Dalberto and Pipico. The expectation is that Love will be 100% available for Paysandu’s next game in the third, which will be against Campinense.

Vagner Love will be a Paysandu player

