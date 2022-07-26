Twilight Actors Want Another Twilight Film

After the release of the fifth book in the saga Twilightentitled Midnight Sunactors Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greene, who starred in the film adaptation, want a new film and have revealed that they are interested in returning to the roles of Emmett and Alice.

During the participation in an event for fans of pop culture that takes place in Chicago, C2E2, the actors revealed that they were excited about the idea of ​​reviving the characters in a new film. The only problem is getting the entire cast back together after so many years.

Besides, it would take a bit of work to explain how vampires and werewolves have aged.

“I love this book. I would like to make a new movie with him. Emmett has so many fun lines in this book,” Lutz said.

Ashley then responded with a request to return as well and said she would love to do so.

Actor Jackson Rathbone was also present at the time, but remained silent and preferred not to respond or comment on colleagues’ claims.

Another great difficulty would also be to bring back the main actors, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, who play Edward Cullen and Bella Swan.

For those who don’t know, Midnight Sun is not a continuation of Dawnthe last book released, which was divided into two films.

The work recounts the entire story of Twilight, the first volume, in the eyes of the vampire Edward, which solves some mysteries that Bella never knew how to explain.

Remember more about the success of Twilight

The books were written by author Stephenie Meyer and featured a different set of vampires than the public was familiar with, as they glowed in the sun.

Soon, the saga became a huge phenomenon among teenagers and won a good fan base around the world, in addition to a lot of criticism as well.

In any case, the franchise rescued the vampire and gothic culture, leading to the relaunch of other similar sagas, such as The Vampire Diarieswhich originated the series The Vampire Diaries. The series of films was released between the years 2008 to 2012 and was quite successful at the box office, although they are criticized to this day.

