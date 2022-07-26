Two Brazilian giants vie for the signing of Juventus midfielder Arthur

Brazilian football

Brazilian is out of the team’s plans

Genoa CFC v Juventus - Serie A
After two seasons, Arthur must leave Juventus. As with Barcelona, ​​the midfielder has not been able to consolidate, being out of Massimiliano Allegri’s plans for the next European season.

In this way, two Brazilian clubs searched for the player: Grêmio and Flamengo. Tricolor’s interest was published by Tuttosport, one of Italy’s leading newspapers. As for Fla, it was determined by the Torcedores portal.

However, Arthur is unlikely to return to Brazil at this time, mainly due to his high salary: around 2.3 million reais per month.

Arthur’s career

When he came up with the colors of Grêmio, Arthur was soon touted as one of the main promises of Brazilian football, being even quoted to play in the 2018 World Cup, for being the player with the style that was missing in the national team.

Arthur was a key player in the team that won the Libertadores that year and, shortly after, was traded with Barcelona, ​​being called by the press, ‘new Xavi’. However, time passed and Arthur never established himself in the Spanish club, having been sold to Juventus for the 2020-21 season, where he also did not perform as expected.

