Two kids die after Tik Tok challenge

TikTok is being sued for manslaughter after two girls died as a result of a viral challenge seen on the social network.

The case took place in the United States, and sparked an alert for parents around the world who allow their children to be distracted on the platform.

Challenge participants share videos of suffocation until they lose consciousness.

The law firm behind the lawsuits, Social Media Victims Law Center, has filed a civil lawsuit against the app company in a Los Angeles, US court on behalf of the two girls’ families.

According to the defense, the app exposed 8-year-old Lalani Erika Walton and 9-year-old Arriani Jaileen Arroyo to videos associated with a trend known as the Blackout Challenge, which stimulates the participant. to lose consciousness.

A Christian organization commented on the potential harm of young children using social media without proper parental supervision.

FEDERAL POLICE SAFETY TIPS FOR PARENTS

1 – Strengthen the bond of friendship and complicity with your children and always ask about the activities carried out on the day.

2- Have basic knowledge of internet and computing, especially about social networks, to instruct children.

3 – Supervise children’s access to the internet discreetly and not ostensibly. The best way is always dialogue and guidance.

4 – Alert and educate children about the dangers that exist on the internet.

5 – It is important to raise awareness of not sharing personal information in an exaggerated way.

6 – Have the consent of the child and adolescent to access the profile on social networks.

7 – If possible, leave the computer in a public and visible room in the house so that, at any time, it can be seen what the children are accessing.

8 – Do not allow children to spend many hours connected to the internet

FEDERAL POLICE SAFETY TIPS FOR CHILDREN

1 – Never include personal information on social media in an exaggerated way

2 – Don’t post too many photos

3 – Never include strangers in contacts

4 – Preserve privacy as much as possible

With information from The Christian Post, Communion and Federal Police