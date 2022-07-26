Ukraine puts scouts on the streets to recruit civilians for war, says NYT

Ukrainian government officials are scattered through the streets of Kharkiv to find potential soldiers. The national campaign recruits men between the ages of 18 and 60, but civilians denounce that the practice is arbitrary and violates the government’s own rules. The information is from The New York Times newspaper.

Government scouts issue subpoenas ordering civilians to report to recruitment offices. The NYT says the campaign has led to a game of cat and mouse between employees and men trying to avoid them on the streets.

“We asked if they have military training and want to serve in the war,” a government official told the NYT. He identified himself only as Oleksandr because he is not authorized to speak to the media.

However, civilians report to the NYT that they never had the option of not appearing on the military junta. There are also reports of men who are eager to fight but are rejected.

A petition signed by more than 25,000 Ukrainians — the minimum required for President Volodymyr Zelensky to respond — calls for a ban on subpoenas in public places such as border checkpoints and gas stations.

“There are many willing people who are motivated, who have combat experience, but cannot join the service, because in many places they have recruited people from the streets who have no experience,” reads an excerpt from the petition.

Denis, 29, said he recently received a subpoena in front of a supermarket in Kharkiv. But at the recruitment office, he lied “and said he had no military training” — a lie that may not be discovered because his records are in another part of Ukraine.

I know guys who don’t even leave their apartments because they’re afraid of getting a subpoena, but I also know a lot of people who want to fight.

Denis did not give his last name for fear of punishment

In Ukraine, military conscription is mandatory for men unless they fall into an exempt category, such as being enrolled in a university, having a disability, or having at least three children.

After the start of the war on 24 February, all non-exempt men between the ages of 18 and 60 were required to register at local recruitment offices and undergo medical examinations for possible service.

Government officials say only those with military experience or the specific skills needed have been drafted so far, but that others are likely to be drafted as the war continues. Critics say the recruitment process is shrouded in secrecy, with little transparency about the standards applied at each stage.

The subpoena delivery process is in full compliance with the law. It is a normal attempt to register citizens who are obligated to defend their country.

Yevheniia Riabeka, Former Legal Adviser to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

She added that each local recruiting center is given targets for the number of people to register, but that these numbers are “completely classified information”.

Last month, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he wants to put one million men into military service — the current figure is around 700,000, according to a NYT survey.

Group on Telegram informs location of recruits

Residents of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, created a group on Telegram to share information about where recruiters are located, making it easier for people who want to avoid them.

“Our objective is to avoid the inappropriate issuance of subpoenas”, says the description of the channel, which already has more than 67 thousand subscribers.

At the beginning of the war, Ukrainians showed solidarity, with hundreds of thousands of volunteers reporting to the regular army, the Territorial Defense Forces or to work in civil defense activities. The NYT says the numbers were not enough to match Russian military strength or keep up with casualties that, according to Ukrainian officials, peaked at 100 dead and nearly 400 wounded daily.

After five months of war, there are also signs that the sense of unity is eroding, in addition to distrust of the recruitment process that drives away those who want to fight but selects those who are disqualified.