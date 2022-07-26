understand what this means in the Nubank app

With the intention of facilitating access to credit, Nubank created the “reserve amount as limit” button. The function is available in the digital banking application, but before using it, it is necessary to better understand how it works in order to be able to fully take advantage of the available option.

First of all, digital bank customers need to realize the main difference. Reserve amount as limit is different from adjusting the card limit amount. Therefore, the option to reserve value as a limit is a way of creating a financial history for ramp up the credit value.

Reserve value as a limit: what is it?

According to Nubank, the reserve amount as a limit button is a possibility to use a part of the account balance to transform it into a limit.

So, the first point is to make a deposit so that there is some amount available for building the credit limit. The customer no longer has to depend on a approval credit card, as he himself will define the amount available based on what is in the account.

See what steps are needed:

On the credit card application screen, click on “Reserve amount as limit”;

Choose the amount you want to book and click on “Continue”;

Enter the password to confirm your choice.

And only then will the new card limit be available for use. Despite this, the money set aside has no income! The amount defined as the limit is retained by Nubank until the customer pays the invoice. As soon as this happens, the value can be used again as a limit for the next month.

According to the digital bank, in this way customers can use the card as credit and build a history. “Millions of Brazilians do not have access to a credit card. The function of the Nubank card helps people to enter this market and build their own limit”, explained Nubank.