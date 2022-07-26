Unemployed, Libertadores champion with Santos vents and asks for a new chance in football

Santos fans have the year 2011 with great affection in the club’s victorious history. It was in that year that the Peixe won the third championship of the Copa Libertadores da America. With Neymar and Ganso, the team lifted the trophy, which placed that historic generation forever in the club’s history.

An emblematic character of that conquest is Zé Eduardo. Or rather, Zé Love. The striker was Muricy Ramalho’s trusted man. But, 11 years after the conquest, the attacker used social networks to vent. He is unemployed and wants a new opportunity in football.

Zé Love has just served a punishment decreed by the STJD. In 2021, when defending Brasiliense, the player was accused of cursing, spitting on the refereeing trio, at the end of a match. The player denies that he has committed these acts.

“I took 380 days without doing anything, without images and without doing anything to be condemned. People ask me if the punishment is over, and what do I answer if I didn’t do it? Judging is easy, hard is being in the skin and not knowing what If I had spit and attacked I would admit it, but I would never spit on a human being and a dog, but I can’t say attacking because every human being can end up losing their minds. But I didn’t do that against the referee”, declared the player in a post. on the social networks.

good numbers

Brasiliense was Zé Love’s last team before the punishment. And the passage through the Federal District was good. The shirt 9 scored 42 goals in 65 games played. In the period that served the punishment, the player trained on his own. Now you want a new club.

“I’m training every day thinking all the time about playing again and doing what I love, it’s kind of an outburst. It hurts those who went through what I went through, it hurts those who lived what I lived, and I keep standing, firm and strong training up to two, three periods to go back to doing what I love the way I’ve always done, giving my life on the field and honoring the shirt wherever it is”, concluded Zé Love.