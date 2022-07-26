Vágner Love negotiates return to Brazil and should be announced by Paysandu in the coming days | paysandu

Paysandu is close to closing with striker Vagner Love, 38 years old. A source linked to the player revealed to ge that the agreement could be signed on Tuesday, the 26th. A representative of the club from Pará is in Rio de Janeiro to complete the negotiation with the athlete’s agent.

There are a few minutes left to be sent by the club for the final formulation of the contract. The expectation is that the fixed contract will be sent this Monday, the 25th, to Vágner Love’s lawyers. The striker should sign and arrive in Belém in the next few days and be available for the team’s next match in the Brazilian Series C.

At Paysandu, Love would have as position partners Marcelo Toscano, Dalberto, Danrlei and Pipico. Sought by the report, the bicolor club has not yet commented on the matter.

In the 2021/2022 season, Vagner Love was champion of the Danish Cup for Midtjylland. In the foreign club he played nine matches and scored just one goal.

The striker was revealed by Palmeiras in 2003, where he was Brazilian champion of Serie B. In 2004 he was transferred to CSKA Moscow, where he was champion of the Europa League, four-time Russian champion and six-time champion of the Russian Cup. He returned to Brazil in 2009 for Palmeiras, but soon moved to Flamengo.

Between the comings and goings of Russian, Chinese and Brazilian football, Vagner Love played for Corinthians de Tite and was the 2015 Brazilian champion. goals.