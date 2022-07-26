Venice Film Festival 2022: Netflix’s Blonde and Darren Aronofsky’s New Featured; check out the list – Movie News

The Venice Film Festival 2022 runs from August 31 to September 10, and Marilyn Monroe’s biopic Blonde is one of the highlights.

For opening night, Noah Baumbach’s new film White Noise was chosen, the first time a Netflix film has had that honor. It will be screened in competition and compete for the Golden Lion. Also on the list of productions vying for the top prize at the Venice Film Festival are, of course, Andrew Dominik’s Blonde and White Noise by Noah Baumbachbut also new films from renowned directors such as Darren Aronofsky (The Whale), Todd Field (Tár), Alejandro González Iñárritu (Bardo), Luca Guadagnino (Bones and All) and Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin).

Out of competition, we still have the Venice premiere of Don’t Worry Honey, Olivia Wilde’s new film starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles; Master Gardener by Paul Schrader; Pearl, prequel to X – Ti West’s Deathmark and Oliver Stone’s Firestorm. We still have news for the world of series at the festival, with a new season of The Kingdom Exodus, by Lars Von Trier, as well as Copenhagen Cowboy, by Nicolas Winding Refn. Check out the full list of the Venice Film Festival 2022:

List of shortlisted for the Venice Film Festival 2022

opening night

“White Noise” – Noah Baumbach (in competition)

main competition

“Il Signore delle Formiche” – Gianni Amelio

“The Whale” – Darren Aronofsky

“L’Immensita” – Emanuele Crialese

“Saint Omer” – Alice Diop

“Blonde” – Andrew Dominik

“Tár” – Todd Field

“Love Life” – Koji Fukada

“Bardo” – Alejandro González Iñárritu

“Athena” – Romain Gavras

“Bones and All” – Luca Guadagnino

“The Eternal Daughter” – Joanna Hogg

“Beyond the Wall” – Vahid Jalilvand

“The Banshees of Inisherin” – Martin McDonagh

“Argentina, 1985” – Santiago Miter

“Chiara” – Susanna Nicchiarelli

“Monica” – Andrea Pallaoro

“No Bears” – Jafar Panahi

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” – Laura Poitras

“A Couple” – Frederick Wiseman

“The Son” – Florian Zeller

“Our Ties” – Roschdy Zem

“Other People’s Children” – Rebecca Zlotowski

Out of Competition (Fiction)

“The Hanging Sun” – Francesco Carrozzini (closing film)

“When the Waves Are Gone” – Lav Diaz

“Living” – Oliver Hermanus

“Dead for a Dollar” – Walter Hill

“Call of God” – Kim Ki-duk

“Dreamin’ Wild” – Bill Pohlad

“Master Gardener” – Paul Schrader

“Siccita” – Paolo Virzi

“Pearl” – Ti West

“Don’t Worry, Honey” – Olivia Wilde

Out of Competition (Documentary)

“Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom” – Evgeny Afineevsky

“The Matchmaker” – Benedetta Argentieri

“Gli Ultima Giorni Dell’Umanita” – Enrico Ghezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo

“A Compassionate Spy” – Steve James

“Music for Black Pigeons” – Jorgen Leth and Andreas Koefoed

“The Kiev Trial” – Sergei Loznitsa

“In Viaggio” – Gianfranco Rosi

“Bobby White Ghetto President” – Christopher Sharp and Moses Bwayo

“Nuclear” – Oliver Stone

Out of Competition (Series)

“The Kingdom Exodus” – Lars von Trier

“Copenhagen Cowboy” – Nicolas Winding Refn

Show Horizons

“Princess” – Roberto de Paolis

“Victim” – Michal Blanko

“On the Fringe” – Juan Diego Botto

“Lauquen Train” – Laura Citarella

“Vera” – Tizza Covi and Rainer Frimmel

“Innocence” – Guy Davidi

“Blanquita” – Fernando Guzzoni

“Pour La France (For My Country)” – Rachid Hami

“A Man” – Kei Ishikawa

“Bread and Salt” – Damian Kocur

“Luxembourg, Luxembourg” – Antonio Lukich

“Ti Mangio IL Cuore” – Pippo Mezzapesa

“To the North” – Mihai Mincan

“Autobiography” – Makbul Mubarak

“La Syndicaliste (The Sitting Duck)” – Jean-Paul Salomé

“World War III” – Houman Seyedi

“The Happiest Man in the World” – Teona Strugar Mitevska

“The Bride” – Sérgio Trefaut

“Origin of Evil” – Sébastien Marnier

“Hanging Gardens” – Ahmed Yassin Al Daradji

“Amanda” – Carolina Cavalli

“Red Shoes” – Carlos Eichelmann Kaiser

“Nezouh” – Soudade Kaadan

“Notte Phantom” – Fulvio Risuleo

“Without Her” – Arian Vazirdaftari

“Valeria Is Getting Married” – Michal Vinik

“Goliath” – Adilkhan Yerzhanov