Venice Film Festival 2022 will have premieres of Blonde, Don’t Worry, Darling and new films by Iñárritu and Aronofsky

(Disclosure/Netflix – Reproduction/Warner)

This Tuesday (26), the line-up of the Venice Film Festival 2022 was revealed (via IndieWire). The event will have several anticipated works on the competition list, as well as long-awaited premieres of the year in out-of-competition exhibitions. Competing for the Golden Lion is “blonde”, by Andrew Dominik, which features Ana de Armas in the role of Marilyn Monroe. “white noise”, Noah Baumbach’s new film starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, also competes and will be the festival’s opening film.

Still in the competition, new projects by great filmmakers will also be launched at the festival: “Bones and All”, by Luca Guadagnino; “The Whale”, by Darren Aronofsky; “Bard”, by Alejandro González Iñárritu; “The Son”, by Florian Zeller; and “The Banshees of Inisherin” by Martin McDonagh.

Already out of competition, other great films will make their world premieres: “Do not worry, dear”, by Olivia Wilde; “Pearl”, by Ti West; and “Master Gardener” by Paul Schrader.

The Venice Film Festival 2022 runs from August 31 to September 10. See the list of in-competition and out-of-competition displays below.

Competition (Venice 79)

“White Noise” Noah Baumbach — opening film

“Il Signore delle Formiche” Gianni Amelio

“The Whale” Darren Aronofsky

“L’Immensita” Emanuele Crialese

“Saint Omer” Alice Diop

“Blonde” Andrew Dominik

“Tár” Todd Field

“Love Life” Koji Fukada

“Bardo” Alejandro González Iñárritu

“Athena” Romain Gavras

“Bones and All” Luca Guadagnino

“The Eternal Daughter” Joanna Hogg

“Beyond the Wall” Vahid Jalilvand

“The Banshees of Inisherin” Martin McDonagh

“Argentina, 1985” Santiago Miter

“Chiara” Susanna Nicchiarelli

“Monica” Andrea Pallaoro

“No Bears” Jafar Panahi

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” Laura Poitras

“A Couple” Frederick Wiseman

“The Son” Florian Zeller

“Our Ties” Roschdy Zem

“Other People’s Children” Rebecca Zlotowski

Out of Competition (Fiction)

Closing Film: “The Hanging Sun” Francesco Carrozzini

“When the Waves Are Gone” Lav Diaz

“Living” Oliver Hermanus

“Dead for a Dollar” Walter Hill

“Call of God” Kim Ki-duk

“Dreamin’ Wild” Bill Pohlad

“Master Gardener” Paul Schrader

“Siccita” Paolo Virzi

“Pearl” Ti West

“Don’t Worry, Honey” Olivia Wilde

Out of Competition (Non-Fiction)

“Freedom on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom” Evgeny Afineevsky

“The Matchmaker” Benedetta Argentieri

“Gli Ultima Giorni Dell’Umanita” Enrico Ghezzi, Alessandro Gagliardo

“A Compassionate Spy” Steve James

“Music for Black Pigeons” Jorgen Leth and Andreas Koefoed

“The Kiev Trial” Sergei Loznitsa

“In Viaggio” Gianfranco Rosi

“Bobby White Ghetto President” Christopher Sharp and Moses Bwayo

“Nuclear” Oliver Stone

Out of Competition (Series)

“The Kingdom Exodus” Lars von Trier

“Copenhagen Cowboy” Nicolas Winding Refn