Venice Film Festival: Obesity, Cannibals and Jafar Panahi’s Secret Film – Film News

The 2022 edition of the Venice Film Festival begins on August 31 with the screening of “White Noise”, by Noah Baumbach.

This morning the line-up of the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival with 23 films in the race for the Golden Lion was announced.

Among the selected titles are “The Whale”, by Daren Aronovsky, winner in 2008 with “The Wrestler”, the attempt to adapt the book “White Noise” by Don DeLillo by Noah Baumbach, with Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, and “The Banshees of Inisherin”, by Martin McDonagh, the same one who won the Oscars in 2018 with “Three Posters by the Road”.

One of the most interesting British directors of our time, Joanna Hogg, appears with “The Eternal Daughter”, with Tilda Swinton, and Florian Zeller presents “The Son”, with Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby, while Luca Guadagnino premieres “Bones and all”, with Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet playing a cannibalistic couple traveling across Reagan-era America.

Detained by the Iranian authorities earlier this month, with two other filmmakers, Jafar Panahi will have “No Bears”, filmed in secret in Venice.

Contrary to what is happening in Cannes, the Italian festival welcomes Netflix with open arms and includes “Blonde”, an alternative version of Marilyn Monroe’s life, directed by Andrew Dominik, with Ana de Armas, “Bardo, Falsa Crónica de Unas Cuantas Verdades”, Alejandro González Iñárritu’s return to Mexico for a comedy that follows the journey of a documentary filmmaker in the midst of an existential crisis and “Athena”, by Romain Gavras, about a group of brothers facing the death of one of them.

Official competition of the 79th Venice Film Festival

Il signore delle formiche | Gianni Amelio (Italy)

With: Luigi Lo Cascio, Elio Germano, Leonardo Maltese, Sara Serraiocco

Inspired by the story of Aldo Braibanti, playwright and poet sentenced to nine years in prison due to an old law from the times of the fascist regime.

The Whale | Darren Aronofsky (USA)

Starring: Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton, Ty Simpkins

A man suffering from morbid obesity tries to get close to the daughter he had previously abandoned.

White Noise | Noah Baumbach (USA)

Starring: Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Jodie Turner-Smith, André L. Benjamin, Lars Eidinger

A year in the life of a professor who made a name for himself by pioneering the field of Hitler studies. Married five times to four women, he lives with his current wife and an extensive group of children and stepchildren. The tranquility of his existence is shattered by an accident that throws chemical waste over the city.

L’immensita | Emanuele Crialese (Italy, France)

With: Penelope Cruz, Luana Giuliani, Vincenzo Amato, Patrizio Francioni

Rome, 1970s: a world suspended between neighborhoods under construction, social achievements and outdated family models.

Saint Omer | Alice Diop (France)

With: Kayije Kagame, Guslagie Malanda, Valérie Dréville, Aurelia Petit

A novelist attends the trial of a woman accused of having killed her fifteen-month-old daughter by abandoning her on a beach.

blonde | Andrew Dominik (USA)

Starring: Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher

Fictionalized version of the life of actress Marylin Monroe

Tar | Todd Field (USA)

Starring: Cate Blanchett, Noémie Merlant, Nina Hoss, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, Mark Strong

The story of Lydia Tar, the first woman to conduct a major German orchestra.

Love Life | Koji Fukada (France, Japan)

Starring: Fumino Kimura, Kento Nagayama, Atom Sunada

Taeko and Jiro live in peace with young Keita, when a tragic accident brings the boy’s long-lost father back. To deal with the pain and guilt, Taeko tries to help the deaf and homeless man.

athena | Romain Gavras (France)

Starring: Dali Benssalah, Sami Slimane, Anthony Bajon, Ouassini Embarek, Alexis Manenti

Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother under inexplicable circumstances, three brothers have their lives thrown into chaos.

Bones and All | Luca Guadagnino (USA)

Starring: Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, Jessica Harper, David Gordon Green, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jake Horowitz

Young Maren tries to live on the fringes of society.

The Eternal Daughter | Joanna Hogg (USA, UK)

Starring: Tilda Swinton, Joseph Mydell, Carly-Sophia Davies

A middle-aged woman and her aging mother face long-buried secrets when they return to the family’s former home, a once-grand mansion that has become a nearly empty hotel filled with mystery.

Bardo, a false chronicle of many truths | Alejandro Iñárritu (Mexico)

With: Daniel Giménez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani, Ximena Lamadrid, Iker Sanchez Solano, Andrés Almeida, Francisco Rubio

Chronicle of uncertainties in which the main character, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker, returns to his country of origin facing his identity, family relationships, the madness of his memories, as well as the past and the new reality of the country.

Shab, Dakheli, Divar (Beyond the Wall) | Vahid Jalilvand (Iran)

Starring: Navid Mohammadzadeh, Diana Habibi, Amir Aghaee

A blind man’s life begins to fall apart when a wandering woman enters his life.

The Banshees of Inisherin | Martin McDonagh (Ireland, UK, USA)

Starring: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan

Conflict erupts between two longtime friends when one of them abruptly ends their friendship with alarming consequences for both.

Argentina, 1985 | Santiago Miter (Argentina)

Starring: Ricardo Darin, Peter Lanzani, Alejandra Flechner, Norman Briski

A team of lawyers takes on the indictment of the ringleaders of Argentina’s bloody military dictatorship during the 1980s, in a battle against the odds and against time.

Chiara | Susanna Nicchiarelli (Italy, Belgium)

Starring: Margherita Mazzucco, Andrea Carpenzano, Carlotta Natoli, Paola Tiziana Cruciani, Luigi Lo Cascio

Adaptation to the cinema of the life of Santa Clara de Assis.

Monica | Andrea Pallaoro (Italy, USA)

Starring: Trace Lysette, Patricia Clarkson, Adriana Barraza, Emily Browning, Joshua Close

The intimate portrait of a woman returning home to care for her dying mother.

Khers nist (No bears) | Jafar Panahi (Iran)

Starring: Jafar Panahi, Naser Hashemi, Vahid Mobaseri, Bakhtiar Panjeei, Mina Kavani, Reza Heydari

The film follows two parallel love stories where the lovers are thwarted by hidden obstacles, superstition and the mechanisms of power.

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed | Laura Poitras (USA)

Documentary by Laura Poitras

A couple | Frederick Wiseman (France, USA)

With: Nathalie Boutefeu

Fiction feature film directed by Frederick Wiseman

The Son | Florian Zeller (UK)

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath, Anthony Hopkins, Hugh Quarshie

Peter finds his busy life with new partner Emma and a baby thrown into chaos when ex-wife Kate shows up with their teenage son Nicholas.

Les miens | Roschdy Zem (France)

Starring: Sami Bouajila, Roschdy Zem, Meriem Serbah, Maïwenn, Rachid Bouchareb, Abel Jafrei, Nina Zem

Moussa was always kind and selfless, unlike his brother Ryad, a well-known television presenter, censured for his selfishness. Only Moussa defends him. One day, Moussa suffers a head injury. Unrecognizable, he starts talking without a filter and pushes everyone away except Ryad…

Les enfants des autres | Rebecca Zlotowski (France)

Starring: Virginie Efira, Roschdy Zem, Chiara Mastroianni, Callie Ferreira

Rachel is 40 years old and has no children. She loves her life, her students, her friends, her exes, her guitar lessons. When she falls in love with Ali, she becomes attached to Leila, her 4-year-old daughter. She welcomes her, takes care of her, and loves her as if she were her own. But loving other people’s children has risks…

The 79th Venice Film Festival will take place between August 31 and September 10.