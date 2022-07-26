Venice Film Festival will feature Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles – 07/26/2022 – Illustrated

The organization of the Venice Film Festival announced, this Tuesday (26), the films selected for the 79th edition of what is one of the main events in the cinematographic world – and which has become, increasingly, an important vehicle for promoting films that aim to reach the Oscars.

For the official competition, highlight for the opening feature, “White Noise”, directed by Noah Baumbach, an acid comedy that follows a professor who teaches a subject on the life of Hitler and who loses control of his life when an accident spreads chemical toxins around your city. The cast includes Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig.

Also noteworthy is the awaiting new film by Luca Guadagnino, which resumes his partnership with Timothée Chalamet in “Bones and All”, a story that mixes romance and horror. Oscar winner Alejandro González Iñárritu presents “Bardo”, Iranian Jafar Panahi presents “No Bears”, and Florian Zeller presents “The Son”, a sort of sequel to “My Father”, which won him an Oscar for screenplay and Anthony Hopkins, another one from acting. The cast includes Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern.

Another of the most anticipated films of the year, “Blonde”, will also be shown on Lido. The biography of Marilyn Monroe stars Ana de Armas and passes through the festival before arriving on Netflix at the end of September.

Also selected were “Il Signore delle Formiche” by Gianni Amelio, “The Whale” by Darren Aronofsky, “Tár” by Todd Field, “Love Life” by Koji Fukada, “Athena” by Romain Gavras, ” The Eternal Daughter” by Joanna Hogg, “Beyond the Wall” by Vahid Jalilvand, “The Banshees of Inisherin” by Martin McDonagh, “Argentina, 1985” by Santiago Miter, “Chiara” by Susanna Nicchiarelli, “Monica “, by Andrea Pallaoro, “All the Beauty and the Blooshed” by Laura Poitras, “Un Couple” by Frederick Wiseman, “Les Miens” by Roschdy Zem, “Les ​Enfants des Autres” by Rebecca Zlotowski, ” L’Immensità”, by Emanuele Crialese, and “Saint Omer”, by Alice Diop.

Out of competition, Lav Diaz’s new films, “When the Waves Are Gone”, Paul Schrader, “Master Gardener”, Ti West’s “Pearl”, and Olivia Wilde’s expectant “Don ‘t Worry Darling”, which stars Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

There are also documentaries that focus on the history and current conflict in Ukraine and Oliver Stone’s newest, “Nuclear”. Lars von Trier and Nicolas Winding Refn appear on Lido with series, “Riget Exodus” and “Copenhagen Cowboy”.

Brazilians were left out of this edition of the Venice Film Festival, scheduled to take place in the Italian city between August 31 and September 10.