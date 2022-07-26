Video shows homemade robot with submachine gun

At the TRIO today (25)we will talk about the news that the Marvel released at San Diego Comic-Con. We will also comment on the disagreement between Elon Musk and Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, for alleged extramarital affair. And we’ll show you a sniper robot (homemade robot) that went viral this week and is causing concern. Below is a summary of each new feature, remembering to check out the video on our YouTube channel:

New Marvel Productions

THE Marvel together with the disneyhas been bringing several successful titles over the years, from the Avengers saga to series that complement the stories, such as those focused on Wanda, Loki, Archer hawk and many others.

Recently, Marvel announced at an event about the future of its productions, including two more films from the Avengerslike the The Kang Dynasty it’s the secret wars and even the return of Fantastic Four and two X-Men.

Trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”. Debut scheduled for 2023

One of the highlights is the closing of Phase 4, which will end with the arrival of Wakanda Forever, subtitle of the second Black Panther movie. With the departure of several well-known actors, such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Scarlett Johanssonas well as the death of Chadwick Bosemanprotagonist of Black Panther, Marvel has been reviewing its strategies for filling these spaces for some time.

After the events that were seen in the phase that is coming to an end, we have the heroes fighting against Thanos to save the universe, but now a new threat arises: kang. The new villain will try to take control of the entire multiverse, bringing precisely what the name of Phases 5 and 6, entitled “Saga of the Multiverses”, a topic that has been extensively explored in recent years.

Among the novelties that will come in the next years we have the third film of the Ant Man and two Guardians of the Galaxythe second season of Lokia film by bladea new film for the captain Americaa film by Fantastic Four and scheduled for 2025 we have the two Avengers movies, in addition to many other productions that complete the next phase. Keep an eye on Showmetech for all the latest Marvel releases!

Elon Musk and Sergey Brin

Even billionaires have their disagreements in the marital sphere, and this time we’re talking about none other than Elon Musk, the richest man in the world. Musk would have been involved with Nicole Shanahanwife of Sergey Brinthe co-founder of Google, a fact that ended up ending the friendship of the billionaires.

A few weeks after Sergey Brin found out about the betrayal in their relationship, the request for divorce emerged, which took place in January of this year. In the divorce document it says that they had been separated since December 15, 2021, but they still lived in the same place.

Elon Musk was married to the singer grimes, who separated a few months ago and ended up getting involved in this controversy shortly after the separation. In addition to this occasion, Musk’s name has been appearing in several recent episodes, such as the abandonment of buying the twitter and even the case that your father, Errol Muskhad with her own stepdaughter.

Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan’s divorce was marred by Shanahan’s request for 1 billion dollars, which is still under negotiation. Brin’s fortune is valued at about 44 billion dollarsand that of Elon Musk, in 95 billion. Will that one billion be missed? See more about the case in our article on Showmetech.

Homemade robot using gun

A video that brings a mix of curiosity and concern has taken the internet recently. Despite being published in March of this year, the video showing a homemade robot shooting with a submachine gun has intrigued a lot of people in recent days.

On occasion we see the robot, which is very similar to a dog, walking on a platform and shooting at specific targets, as if it was training its aim. The video was recorded and published by Alexander Atamanov, who claimed to combine two things he loves so much into one. The idea came shortly after Atamanov used the robot to bring him coffee.

Despite being quite intriguing, other robots have already been used in a similar way, as in 2021 the Special Purpose Unmanned Rifleor SPURwhich was capable of using a 6.5mm rifle with sensors for day or night vision.

The technology involved in these sniper robots is still not in consensus on its use around the world. On another occasion, an Iranian scientist was killed while riding in a car with his wife by one of these robots, while the woman left unharmed. The lethality of these weapons is great, so we need stricter legislation in the meantime.

