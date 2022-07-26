Viper V2 Pro Impressions – Light, Very Light, Incredibly Light (and Expensive)

Mouse is surprisingly light, but cost scares

The Razer Viper V2 Pro is a gaming mouse with a very clear focus: lightness. This mouse was designed and optimized in each of its aspects seeking to deliver the lightest possible product, and will greatly please anyone who is looking for this ergonomics in a mouse. Let’s comment on our impressions after two weeks of use with this ultralight.

The Viper V2 Pro is a completely targeted mouse for anyone who wants an extremely lightweight mouse. For this, multiple changes were made to the ergonomics of the product and its components, seeking to deliver the lightest possible product. And the result is really impressive: when you pick it up, it looks like we’re holding only the mouse mold, without the internal components. Putting it in perspective, this mouse weighs just 58 grams, a big reduction from the 74 grams of the Viper Ultimate, a wireless model that often appears in Adrena’s gameplays. Compared to the Logitech G903, another very popular wireless model around here, we’re talking about half the weight!

The Viper V2 Pro impresses with its weight: it’s only 58 grams!

A crucial element of this weight reduction is one of the most weighty components in wireless hardware: the battery. Despite the very light weight, Razer promises that the new battery used in the V2 Pro can hold up to 80 hours. In our use, it was close to what was promised, so it can really go weeks without being connected without any problems. Even the mouse automatically goes into standby mode when you turn off the computer, so you don’t have to remember to turn off the mouse every time you stop using it.

But the weight reduction didn’t come without dropping some features. One of the things that “danced” was the lighting system, so unlike the Viper Ultimate, the Viper V2 Pro doesn’t have a customizable RGB LED system, or any lights at all other than the discrete LED that indicates it’s on. It also only operates via radio frequency, unlike other models like the Razer Orochi V2 which can be used both via Bluetooth and via the USB transmitter. Fortunately it can be operated via cable, which helps if you forget to charge it and need to use it.

To get that weight though, a few things came off, like LEDs

Some of the reductions can be re-added. The mouse comes with a kit of grips for various mouse positions, and you can gain more grip on mouse points by simply pasting the stickers included in the product box.

A very positive point is the customization of the mouse. Despite not having much to do in the aesthetic part, for not bringing LEDs, on the other hand, the V2 Pro has been improved with more adjustment profiles for the sensor’s lifting and landing sensitivity, bringing 26 detailed levels and making it possible to make the mouse more adapted to your playing style, keeping the sensor reading for more or less time as the mouse is removed from the table.

Speaking of adjustments, this is on account of Razer Synapse 3. This software does well in the organization of interfaces and functionalities, and is especially well organized for those who have multiple company accessories, having them all gathered in a single management app. The mouse has internal memory, so it manages to keep its settings when it “jumps” from one machine to another, and the only annoyance we have here is the application jumping automatically when connecting the mouse to a new computer. It makes sense for those who are going to install it on their machine, but for our routine of changing PCs a lot, this software appearing out of nowhere creates even curious moments.

The impressions here with the editorial staff are very positive, at least for those who like this ultralight profile, which is not my case. I still do better with the slightly heavier Viper Ultimate, because I’ve always adapted better to the slightly larger and heavier mice, but for people looking for this style of peripheral, it was very well received.

The Viper V2 Pro is light in almost everything, but where it’s heavy, it’s heavy. I’m talking about the price. It is found in the country for more than R$ 1,200, an exorbitant price even by Razer’s high-end mouse standards. Looking inside Razer’s own line-up, it’s hard to justify paying double what is charged for the Viper Ultimate, which remains a great wireless mouse, albeit a little heavier.

But something that benefits the V2 Pro is the lack of contention. There are several models of ultra-light mice, but wireless options are much scarcer. One of the few rival models is the Logitech G Pro X Superlight, which is slightly heavier and should be on your radar if you have your eye on this product profile.