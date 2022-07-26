War in Ukraine: The Crucial Role of Drones in the Conflict

25 July 2022

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Ukrainian soldier with VR goggles prepares to launch a ‘Parrot’ drone

Thousands of drones are being used in the Ukraine war — to detect enemy positions, launch missiles and direct artillery fire.

Both sides are employing purpose-built military drones as well as off-the-shelf drones.

What military drones do Ukraine and Russia have?

Ukraine’s main military drone is the Bayraktar TB2, made in Turkey. It’s the size of a small plane, has onboard cameras, and can be armed with laser-guided bombs.

Ukraine started the war with a fleet of “less than 50” of these, says Jack Watling of the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi) think tank.

Russia mainly uses the Orlan-10, “smaller and more basic”, he says. “Russia started the war with a few thousand of them, and there may be only a few hundred left.” These drones also have cameras and can fire missiles.

How effective are military drones?

Drones from both sides have been most effective when used to find enemy targets and guide artillery fire over them.

“Russian forces can direct their weapons at the enemy in just three to five minutes, with an Orlan-10 drone detecting a target,” says Watling. Without them, an attack can take 20 to 30 minutes to carry out, he says.

Martina Miron, a defense studies researcher at King’s College London, says drones have allowed Ukraine to expand its limited forces.

“If you wanted to look for enemy positions in the past, you would have to send special forces units to do that and you could lose some troops,” she says. “Now all you’re risking is a drone.”

Credit, EPA photo caption, Russian Orlan-10 drones can aim artillery fire at enemy positions within minutes

In the first weeks of the war, Ukraine’s Bayraktar drones were praised.

“They were shown attacking targets such as ammunition depots and aided in the sinking of the Moskva [navio de guerra]”, says Miron.

However, many Bayraktars were destroyed by Russia’s air defense systems.

“They’re big, relatively slow, and only fly at medium altitude, which makes them easy to shoot down,” says Watling.

How are non-military drones being used?

Military drones are expensive to replace – a single Bayraktar TB2 costs around $2 million.

So both sides – but especially Ukraine – are turning to small commercial models like the DJI Mavic 3, which costs the equivalent of around R$11,000.

A Ukrainian drone manufacturer estimates that the country’s forces have 6,000 drones, but it was not possible to confirm the information.

Commercial drones can be equipped with small bombs. However, they are mainly used to detect enemy troops.

“Ukraine doesn’t have as much ammunition as Russia,” says Miron. “Having ‘eyes in the sky’ to detect targets and direct artillery fire means they can make better use of what they have.”

However, commercial drones are much less powerful than military ones.

The range of the DJI Mavic is only 30 km and it can only fly for 46 minutes.

Cheaper and smaller drones fly for less time and cover shorter distances.

How is each side defending against drones?

Russia uses radar defenses against military drones and electronic devices against commercial drones, says Miron.

“Russian forces have the Stupor rifle, which shoots electromagnetic pulses,” she says. This prevents commercial drones from being able to navigate using GPS.

Russian forces have also used online systems such as Aeroscope to detect and disrupt communications between commercial drones and their operators.

They can make the drone crash or return to base, and they can stop it from sending information.

The average Ukrainian drone has barely completed a week of operation, according to a report by Rusi.

Who is providing drones?

Russia is now buying Shahid military drones from Iran, according to the White House. Houthi rebel forces in Yemen used these drones to attack targets in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The US is supplying Ukraine with around 700 Switchblade “kamikaze” military drones.

These are packed with explosives. They wander through the air until they find their target.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX company is supplying its Starlink satellite communication system to Ukraine. This ensures communication between commercial drones and operators.

DJI has stopped supplying drones to Russia or Ukraine.

How is Ukraine paying for drones?

Ukraine has launched a crowdfunding campaign to buy 200 military drones.

“In addition to large drones like the [Bayraktar] TB2, they are looking for small, fixed-wing reconnaissance drones,” says Watling.

Kalush Orchestra, the Ukrainian winner of the Eurovision Song Contest, sold the trophy for US$900,000, which it donated to the campaign. The money will buy three PD-2 drones made in Ukraine.