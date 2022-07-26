Watch the teaser for The Idol, a new series created “by the wicked minds” of The Weeknd and Sam Levinson – Vogue

+



The Weeknd (Photo: Playback)

Sam Levinson, series creator euphoriaand pop star Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye are the “wicked minds” behind HBO’s new miniseries The Idol, as the newly released trailer announces. Promising to delve into a torrent of Hollywood and music industry excess (sex! cocaine! guns! parties! fast cars! Spanish colonial mansions!), the series follows a young pop star, played by Lily-Rose Depp, who becomes involved with a enigmatic entrepreneur and cult leader, played by The Weeknd himself, who in addition to being a creator, also has executive producer and screenwriter credits.

The series still doesn’t have a confirmed premiere date, but it already looks like it was designed to cause a stir in pop culture. In addition to apparently making an active effort to sell itself as edgy and dirty – “the dirtiest love story in all of Hollywood”, according to the trailer, the production is cast in music stars such as Troye Sivan, Tunde Adebimpe, the band’s frontman. TV On the Radio, and Jennie Kim of K-pop phenomenon Blackpink, as well as up-and-coming young actors like Rachel Sennot, Hari Nef and Nico Hiraga.

Even before its premiere, the series already generates comparisons with the film. The Neon Demon, directed by Dane (and Tesfaye’s friend) Nicholas Winding Refn, which features Elle Fanning in the role of an aspiring model who becomes involved in a macabre ritualistic sect. One of the screenwriters of this film (and the series Succession!), Mary Laws, serves as co-writer and producer of The Idol. The direction had been assigned to Amy Seimetz (The Girlfriend Experience, she dies tomorrow), but after nearly all of the series’ material was filmed, in April it was announced that Seimetz would no longer be on the project and Sam Levinson took over directing, which forced the team to reshoot much of the material. We are still waiting for the result of this uproar.