“We want”; Drummond details conversation with Lisca and projects deadline to bring reinforcements to Santos

Santos ended the first round of the Brasileirão in 9th place with 26 points. Now, to make an even more peaceful second round, and if possible dream of a spot in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores da América, o Peixe together with coach Lisca Doido, in addition to director Newton Drummond, go to the market in search of qualifying the cast from Santos. During the interview with Rádio Bandeirantes on Monday (25), the executive director said that Alvinegro’s leaders have already met with the technical committee to align possible reinforcements for the season’s sequel.

“We had a meeting with Lisca today to see other situations for us to go to the market to complete the group. We need to make the group more balanced for Lisca. We hope as soon as possible, but we will not hire for the sake of hiring“, said the manager, who said that the new coach has a different way of playing, and to meet their requests, Peixe needs to hurry to go to the market, as the window will close in 20 days.

“We want to bring reinforcements to Lisca as soon as possible, but we want to bring in those who really add. In their quality and profile, that gives balance to the team. Lisca has its way of playing and needs players to fulfill these functions”, evaluated Drummond. Finally, the new executive director explained that the Club finds difficulties in the national market due to several athletes from Serie A having already played 7 games for a team and that in Serie B it is more difficult to find a solution. For this reason, he and Andrés Rueda are eyeing the South American market.

“The good ones in Serie A are offside. Hard to reinforce competitor even if you haven’t played 7 games. In Serie B some can help, but they are the best of the teams (…). That’s why we look at Brazilians who are abroad and South Americans”. concluded the director