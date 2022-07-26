What is done with the money paid as bail by prisoners?

Accused of running over and killing motorcyclist Eliezer Pena, defender Renan — on loan from Palmeiras to Red Bull Bragantino — was granted provisional freedom by the São Paulo Court on bail of 200 minimum wages, which comprises R$ 242,400.

If payment is not made within 72 hours, Renan goes back to jail and will be able to respond to the entire process in prison if the Justice converts custody into preventive custody.

The amount stipulated by the Justice of São Paulo for the defender is the highest possible by Brazilian legislation, which determines the payment of bail between 1 to 200 minimum wages, depending on the seriousness of the crime and variants that involve the fact.

According to the judge of the TJSP (Court of Justice of São Paulo) Ivana David, the bail works as a kind of guarantee for financial costs generated by the process, being also a kind of guarantee given by the accused that he will comply with the procedural acts.

“Bail is a guarantee that the accused gives to the Justice that he will not disappear”, summarizes the magistrate.

According to the Pro Bono Institute, a voluntary advocacy organization, in addition to the payment of bail, the Penal Code requires that those accused of a crime comply with other requirements before the Court.

“In addition to the payment of the guide in the amount of the determined bail, certain obligations also need to be fulfilled, while the process is in progress”, informs the institute on its page.

That’s what will happen to Renan. In addition to payment, the athlete will be required to attend all procedural acts, is prohibited from going to bars, brothels and concert halls, and still needs to deliver his passport to the Federal Police.

What is done with the bail money?

The money paid by the accused of crime is deposited in a specific account for the receipt of these payments by the Justice.

According to the Instituto Pro Bono, there are two destinations for the money. In case of acquittal of the defendant or if the process is extinguished, “the bail will be returned with monetary restatement”.

Now, if there is a conviction, this amount is used “for payments of fines and procedural expenses of indemnities”. If there is still a remaining balance of these discounts, the culprit gets it back.

“An eventual indemnity can come out of the money of this bail. If it is acquitted, the amount is returned with correction. This monetary adjustment is borne by the bank, which works with this amount and pays the interest”, says Ivana David.

Who determines bail and how is the amount set?

According to the Code of Criminal Procedure, the delegate and the judge will be able to determine bail. The amount and competent authority vary depending on the crime involved.

Bail is defined by the delegate for cases of crimes with sentences that do not exceed four years in prison. In this, the law stipulates the value between 1 to 100 minimum wages.

The fixation is decided by the judge if the crime in which the person responds has a sentence of more than four years in prison. In this case, the value ranges from 10 to 200 minimum wages.

Renan is investigated for manslaughter, when there is no intention to kill, under the direction of a motor vehicle. This crime carries a penalty of two to four years. However, as the athlete drove without permission, the legislation provides for the penalty to be increased by another third, which exceeds four years.

If it was intentional homicide, the defender would not have the right to bail, as Brazilian law prohibits freedom on payments for heinous crimes, informed judge Ivana David. The magistrate explains that setting the value within the minimum and limit required by law takes into account some specific variables of the case.

“The judge takes into account several factors, such as the economic capacity of the accused, the degree of importance of his disappearance, the type of car, the age of the victim, or if the victim was the one who supported the family, for example”, illustrates the judge

Ivana David says that if the accused person is unable to pay the amount stipulated by the court, he can request alternative measures.

“The Justice has an understanding that if a bail is set and the person does not have the economic capacity to do so because he is poor or unemployed, the person can lower the value with a commitment to other alternative measures”, he says.