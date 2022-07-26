What is the chronological order to watch the Minions movies?

Minions are some of the most beloved characters in animation. The little yellow beings were introduced to the public in Universal Pictures’ Despicable Me franchise, and soon gained a huge legion of fans around the world thanks to their enormous charisma.

If you’re also a fan of these beloved characters and want to understand how Gru’s sidekicks came to be, check out the exact chronological order to watch the Minions movies!

1. Minions (2015)

Synopsis: “Yellow millennial beings, the Minions have a mission: to serve the greatest villains. In depression since the death of their former master, they try to find a new boss. Three volunteers, Kevin, Stuart and Bob, go to a villain convention in the United States and there they fall in love with Scarlet Overkill (Sandra Bullock), who aspires to be the first woman to rule the world”.

2. Minions 2 — The Rise of Gru (2022)

Synopsis: “In the 1970s, Gru is growing up in the suburbs. A fan of a group of supervillains known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them. Fortunately, he receives support from his loyal followers, the Minions. Together, they exercise their skills as they build their first lair, try out their first weapons, and carry out their first missions. When the Vicious 6 oust their leader—the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles—Gru takes part in an interview to become their newest member. The interview doesn’t go well, and it only gets worse after Gru overcomes them and suddenly, the boy finds himself as the evil group’s mortal enemy. Gru will turn to an unlikely source of guidance, Wild Knuckles himself, and find that even supervillains need a little help from their friends.”

3. Despicable Me (2010)

Synopsis: “A man who loves all things diabolical, supervillain Gru hatches a plan to steal the moon. Surrounded by an army of little helpers and his arsenal of weapons and war machines, Gru sets out to destroy anyone who gets in his way. But he didn’t expect his biggest challenge: three adorable orphans who want to have Gru as a father.”

4. Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Synopsis: “Gru (Steve Carell/Leandro Hassum) radically changed his life and now his business is to dedicate himself to the puppies Agnes (Elsie Fisher), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), leaving aside the villain times. He just didn’t expect that his “moon thief” past could speak louder and be responsible for his recruitment, through the AVL (Anti-Villain League), to save the world in the company of agent Lucy (Kristen Wiig/Maria Clara Gueiros). Together, they must track down the criminal who stole the PX41 formula, and Gru suspects a former “competitor” named El Macho (Beijamin Bratt/Sidney Magal), may be responsible for this malice. To complete the problems, partner Dr. Nefarium (Russell Brand/Luiz Carlos Persy) decided to leave him and Margo is living her first love”.

5. Despicable Me 3 (2017)

Synopsis: “Balthazar Bratt, a former child actor and TV star, was a typical successful baddie in the 1980s and is now back in action. He terrorizes the lives of Gru, Agnes, Margo, Edith, Dr. Nefario and the clumsy Minions. Amidst it all, Gru also meets his twin brother, Drew.”