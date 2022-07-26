What is the Fabergé Egg and how much is it worth, found on a Russian yacht

Fabergé eggs on display in London in 2021 (Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images)

Fabergé egg it was commissioned by the Russian monarchy to serve as a symbol of wealth and opulence;

In all, 69 are believed to have been created, with only 57 located;

Many were lost following property transfers, such as sales or inheritances.

A yacht seized in the United States on Wednesday, on suspicion of belonging to one of the Russian oligarchs on the US sanctions list, appears to have a Faberge egg inside, one of the rarest luxury items in the world.

Coming from Fiji, Oceania, the vessel stopped in San Diego Bay, California, where it was boarded by US authorities. According to US Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco: “We’ve found some really interesting things… we recovered a Fabergé — or alleged Fabergé egg — from one of these [iates]then it gets more and more interesting”.

But what is a Fabergé egg?

Fabergé egg

Created during the Russian Tsarist era, Fabergé eggs were created by jeweler Peter Carl Fabergé between 1885 and 1916, under the idea of ​​serving as “Easter eggs” for the imperial family. Adorned with gold and precious stones, a total of 69 models of the jewel were created for the Russian royal family and other monarchical dynasties, such as the Rothschilds.

Over time, the precise location of these luxurious eggs was lost due to transfers by inheritance or sale. Today, the 57 found are believed to be all that have survived the modern day.

However, because they are a symbol of luxury and opulence, and the fact that they were in limited production, there is an air of mystery surrounding these vanished models. According to specialist websites, a Fabergé egg can cost up to $33 million ($179.7 million at current prices), depending on its adornment.

Since then, several companies have created and sold merchandise under the Fabergé name, trying to capitalize on the myth of the original eggs. If this model found on the yacht turns out to be an authentic Fabergé, it will not only be worth millions of dollars, it will also spark hope for those trying to find the missing eggs.