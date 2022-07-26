What reinforcements will your team sign up for?

The eight teams that compete in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil have only until today (26) to register new players for the sequence of the tournament, which returns to the pitch from this Wednesday (27).

It is worth noting that the list will now be definitive. If Atlético-GO, Corinthians, Fortaleza, Fluminense, São Paulo, América-MG, Flamengo and Athletico-PR hire a player between tomorrow and August 15, the date of the closing of the transfer window in Brazil, he will be absent not only in the quarterfinals. , but also in the semifinals and final.

The Copa do Brasil regulations do not limit the number of entries. That is, all players under contract, professional or amateur, registered in the BID (Daily Informative Bulletin) of the CBF, can play. However, the entity limits this agreement to be settled until July 26 (today).

With a few more hours to close the squad that will continue in the fight for the title of the knockout tournament, the clubs have practically defined the entries, but there are still some reservations.

CORINTHIANS

Corinthians, for example, has striker Yuri Alberto and defender Balbuena already confirmed on the list of entries, but is still waiting for Fausto Vera. The deal with the Argentinos Juniors midfielder was closed yesterday (25), but it is not yet known if there will be enough time to sign him up, as he has not even been announced.

Another reinforcement from the window, Bruno Méndez will not be able to reinforce Timão in the Copa do Brasil for having already defended the colors of Inter in the national tournament.

FLAMENGO

The red-black club will have midfielder Arturo Vidal and striker Everton Cebolinha as news for the quarterfinals. Right-back Guillermo Varela, from Dinamo Moscow, arrives in Rio de Janeiro only tomorrow (27th) and will not be registered in time.

SAO PAULO

Tricolor paulista lives the expectation of signing Giuliano Galoppo, from Banfield, from Argentina. The 23-year-old midfielder is already in Brazil for the final details of the negotiation and will be the only reinforcement of Rogério Ceni’s team if he manages to complete the transfer in time.

FLUMINENSE

In the case of Flu, Marrony and Michel Araújo, who were new in this transfer window, have already appeared in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) and are available. Alan, who is naturalized Chinese, has already been announced as a reinforcement, but the club is still waiting for some formalities to be able to regularize him. At first, there is no optimism for your entry into the competition.

ATHLETIC

Athletico Paranaense should close the day with a reinforcement in the list of entries for the Copa do Brasil: the experienced Fernandinho, 38 years old, who accumulates stints at Manchester City and the Brazilian national team. Hurricane is still negotiating with Nathan Santos and Alex Santana, but both would not arrive in time.

STRENGTH

Opponents of Fluminense, Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s team hired a lot in this window and will have five reinforcements as a novelty for the sequence of the Copa do Brasil: Fabrício Baiano, Lucas Sasha, Thiago Galhardo, Rómulo Otero and Emanuel Brítez.

ATHLETIC-GO

Corinthians’ opponent will have three new reinforcements signed up for the Copa do Brasil: Lucas Gazal, defender, and forwards Peglow and Ricardinho. Other players signed in the window, such as Rhaldney, Kelvin, Willian Maranhão and Camutanga, have already played for other teams and can only play in the Brasileirão.

AMERICA-MG

Coelho’s only reinforcement for the Copa do Brasil will be defender Ricardo Silva, who was free since he signed the termination with FC Seoul, from South Korea. The Argentine Martín Benítez was also hired, but will not be able to be used as he has already defended Grêmio in the competition.

Check out this week’s matches:

Wednesday

Atlético-GO x Corinthians

Flamengo vs Atletico

Thursday

Sao Paulo vs America MG

Fortaleza vs Fluminense