When did perfume stop being about sex?

THE NEW YORK TIMES – LIFE/STYLE – When a new perfume Yves Saint Laurent came out in 2001, Tom Ford, the creative director of the house at the time, threw a sensational party at the Paris Stock Exchange, where he placed a bevy of practically naked models in a giant acrylic container. The fragrance was called Naked.

Linda Wells, founding editor-in-chief of Allure and also a party girl, likened Ford’s party to a “human aquarium”, filled with models “squirming” in underwear. It was like a ball pit you might find at a kid’s birthday party, only bigger, fueled with alcohol and filled with nearly naked adults.

“It was all these bodies,” Wells said. “It was all this meat. It was like an orgy.”

Perfumeries stopped selling perfumes using appeals that refer to sex or sexual conquest. Photograph: Miki Kim/The New York Times

An event like this seems unimaginable today, and not just because unbridled hedonism has become taboo after #MeToo. The whole marketing ideal has changed: most designers and brands are not using sex to sell perfume, and people are not buying perfume to have sex.

For decades, perfume marketing has made seduction a priority. Fragrance was a bottled way to help someone find a partner, a construct that seems incredibly irrelevant given that we now have dating apps, a more efficient and consistent way to find a partner than someone smelling you and falling in love with you.

“It sounds really old-fashioned and kind of offensive,” Wells said. “Now we all think, ‘Is this advertiser going to tell me how I should feel or that I want to have sex because of its fragrance or that I want to become an object because of its fragrance?’”

Today, brands talk about fragrance in terms of places and how it will make the wearer feel. Smaller and niche perfume brands such as Byredo or Le Laboare advertised as “gender neutral”.

These brands don’t play with outdated gender constructs and unique messages about sex and sexual orientation. It’s not a competition over which perfume is the sexiest; it’s about which one can trigger the strongest emotional connection.

According to Rachel Herz, neuroscientist and author of The Scent of Desire: Discovering Our Enigmatic Sense of Smellthe perfume moved from marketing “direct themes” like power or sex to encouraging a “personal journey”.

This journey can be about empowerment or about being the best version of “you”, which is what Glossier sells with the Glossier You. According to its website, perfume “will grow with you no matter where you are in your personal evolution” because “it is not a finished product. He needs you.”

Other fragrances take customers on a different journey. O Harlem Nightsby World of Chris Collins, takes users into speakeasy bars with musk and rum notes that evoke cigars, high-end spirits and 1920s nightlife.

So when did perfume stop being about sex?

Evolving Gender Ideals

Traditionally, perfumes were designed for men or women – rarely both – driven by multimillion-dollar campaigns that portrayed traditional gender norms or hypersexualized imagery. Do you remember the Eternity ads from Calvin Klein 1980s with Christy Turlington and Ed Burns? And that sultry 2010 Guilty campaign from Gucci with Evan Rachel Wood and Chris Evans? Both seem heteronormative in today’s cultural climate.

A younger generation with more fluid interpretations of what constitutes genre, sexual orientation and romantic relationships is leading the conversation. “Gender neutral” and “genderless” have become dominant concepts, integral to fashion, makeup and fragrance, and are no longer on the sidelines.

There followed an increase in unisex fragrances and no gender. In fact, many of the niche and artisanal labels that have gained wide appeal have never gendered their fragrances.

THE Byredo has been selling its perfumes as unisex since Ben Gorham founded the line in 2006. The same goes for Le Labo, Escentric Molecules, DS & Durga, Malin + Goetz and Aesop.

“Your gender, your nationality, your sexual orientation — it doesn’t matter,” said Chris Collins, founder and chief executive of World of Chris Collins. All 12 perfumes from the four-year-old brand are genderless. “There should be no distinction,” he said.

For global fragrance powerhouses, genre and romance are still essential to attracting the mainstream. Although the advertising campaigns of Dior are not overtly sexual, the brand showcases distinctive feminine ideals through Miss Dior’s women’s campaigns, which have featured Natalie Portman since 2011, as well as J’Adore Dior’s gilded ads, in which Charlize Theron has embodied a Greek goddess for 18 years.

“Romance is not necessarily outdated,” Herz said. It’s the representations of romance that are more abstract, she explained, because “things are less heterosexually defined” than they were a decade ago.

Why do we wear perfume now

During the pandemic, with closed stores and limited ways to test perfumes before you buy, Suzanne Sabo, 45, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, bought perfumes “blindly” to please herself. The first fragrance she ordered was Jasmine Rouge by Tom Ford Beauty, which she discovered through an online advertisement.

“There was nothing sensual or sexual about it,” said Sabo, a writer with a scholarship at a technical school. “It was so basic. It was a description of the smell. I felt like a new woman just wearing sweatshirt perfume at home. I felt worth a million dollars.”

Sabo’s Tom Ford fragrance collection has grown to include Lost Cherry, Soleil Blanc, White Suede and Bitter Peach. “We don’t live in the rich part of town,” she said. “We are middle-class moms who were stressed out.”

Rachel ten Brink, general partner at Red Bike Capital and founder of the Scentbird perfume line, saw customers start to adopt this mindset years ago.

The top answer to a 2015 survey asking Scentbird customers why they wore fragrances was “how they make me feel”. Attracting the opposite sex was number 6 or 7, Brink said.

Smaller, independent brands are often more creative in the way they make perfume, highlighting individual ingredients and notes or using a story to attract customers. Fragrances are often stronger, bolder and more expensive than in department stores, synonymous with “free gift with purchase”.

“Craft scents have always been more about the scent, notes and ingredients, and less about the image,” said Larissa Jensen, beauty industry analyst at NPD Group.

Fragrance bottles with lemons, oranges or lavender are the “visual description” that attracts people, she said. “You’re not looking at an ad that just has a man’s bare ass.” / TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES

