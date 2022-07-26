Who is Ana de Armas dating? The relationship status of the Gray Man and Blonde star

Ana de Armas has been absolutely rocking lately! The talented actress starred in popular film knivesnewly released movie the gray manand the upcoming Netflix biopic Blonde.

In his latest movie release, the gray man, de Armas took on the role of agent Dani Miranda. It operates independently of the law and the Sierra squad. The agent is a volatile asset to Court Gentry, as she is just as lethal as he is.

Personally, I’m most excited to see her on Netflix. Blonde. Just based on the trailer, the actress already gave me the chills. She embodies Marilyn Monroe very well. I know she’s going to rock!

De Armas became a very popular and well-known actress in the industry. So fans might be wondering what her love life is like right now.

Ana de Armas’ boyfriend

According to Elle, the Cuban beauty has been dating Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis for just over a year. Although that’s not how the two met. The couple was introduced by a mutual friend during the pandemic.

Boukadakis grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Before working at Tinder, he was the co-founder and CEO of a video-sharing app called Wheel, according to the news outlet. Now, the couple is living together in the Big Apple.

It also seems like the two are very private as they haven’t made their red carpet debut, and de Armas hasn’t posted anything confirming they’re dating on her Instagram account. There’s likely a reason the actress chose to keep her relationship out of the spotlight after her breakup with actor Ben Affleck.

Ana de Armas dating story

In 2010, De Armas dated Spanish actor Marc Clotet and the two were married in July 2011. They divorced in 2013. She later became engaged to talent manager Franklin Latt from early 2015 to late 2016.

His most important relationship, however, was with Affleck. The two met on the set of Deep waters in 2019 and were together for almost a year. Their relationship received a lot of media attention. Fortunately, the actress is very happy with her new boyfriend and we wish them the best!

You can see Ana de Armas on the gray mannow streaming on Netflix.