who is Vanderlan, who enchanted Abel and debunked Jorge

“Another great player emerging”. These were the words that goalkeeper Weverton, an idol at Palmeiras, used to refer to left-back Vanderlan, a 19-year-old creator of the Football Academy who has been gaining more and more space with coach Abel Ferreira.

Vanderlan stood out and was a starter for Verdão in the last two games and, according to Abel, today he is the immediate replacement for Piquerez, who was absent in the period due to thigh pain. The revelation of the base, therefore, surpassed the Jorge round, currently the third option in the position.

In the 2-1 victory over Inter, last Sunday (24), the young left-back assisted the Palmeiras triumph and was elected Craque do Jogo in the TV Globo broadcast. After the match, Abel explained why Vanderlan had moved up a notch in the industry hierarchy.

“It’s the natural way. On his own merit, he’s number two today. Tomorrow, I don’t know. In football we know there are injuries, punishments, meritocracy. Jorge got injured, he played two very good games. I like Jorge, Piquerez and Vanderlan’s. Merit of his work, of training. He’s a kid who’s been here for a long time, he’s got a head, he’s predestined, he trains well in any position. It’s the result of his work”, analyzed the Portuguese coach.

But who is Vanderlan?

Born in Brumado, Bahia, Vanderlan is part of the generation that won the unprecedented Copinha title earlier this year. The side arrived at Palmeiras in 2017, for the under-15 category, after taking his first steps in the jacuipenswhere he stayed for just seven months before catching the attention of Verdão.

For the base, in addition to Copinha, he also won the Club World Cup (2018), the Copa do Brasil (2019) and the Supercopa do Brasil (2019), all for the under-17, and three times the Paulistão for the sub-17. 20 (2019, 2020 and 2021).

As highlighted by Abel, Vanderlan proves to be a versatile player at Palmeiras. In the lower categories, he even played as a midfielder and winger, while in the professional category he also worked as a defender. It is as a left-back, his original position, that the coach has used the promising youngster. In the main squad, he participated in 16 matches, nine in 2021 and seven in 2022.

In May of this year, to prevent European harassment, Palmeiras renewed Vanderlan’s contract until the end of 2026.

The Palmeirense squad had a day off until tomorrow (27), when they re-present themselves at the Football Academy and begin preparation for the game against Ceará, Saturday (30), at 4:30 pm, at Arena Castelão, for the 20th round, which opens the second round. of the Brasileirão. There is the possibility that Piquerez will be linked again, which would make Vanderlan an option for Abel on the bench.